Something very special could occur in East Rutherford this Sunday afternoon. Something that’s only been done one other time since Eli Manning hoisted the Super Bowl 46 Lombardi Trophy in February 2012.

The Giants could clinch their first postseason berth in six years.

With a home win on Sunday, the Giants would be en route to playoff football in a season that was supposed to be the dreadful beginning of a long and overdue rebuild. Just like everyone drew it up.

But, the playoffs aren’t a reality just yet. The Giants still need to defeat a weak Colts team first. They must take advantage of this great opportunity and properly execute on Sunday before the postseason can even be a thought.

Giants vs. Colts

When: Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.

Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET.

TV: CBS.

Radio: WFAN.

Giants’ keys to victory

Rush the passer. The Colts enter this game with the last-ranked offensive line in terms of pass block win rate (47%), per ESPN. The Giants need to consistently pressure quarterback Nick Foles — rushing four or more and overwhelming this weak Indy front will do the trick.

Passing game consistency. The Giants also need to find success through the air. The Colts sport a defense that’s 11th against the pass, so big games from quarterback Daniel Jones and his receivers should work wonders for the Giants’ offense.

Get Saquon going. The Colts’ defense is 20th in the NFL against the run, however. If running back Saquon Barkley can find success on the ground, the Giants will dominate in the time-of-possession game and tire out Indy’s defensive front.

X-factor

Daniel Jones again.

Every game from here on out (this season) will be the biggest game of his life to date. If Jones can dominate on Sunday and bring this team to the postseason, it would further prove he deserves a new contract from Big Blue.

Did you know?

This is the first time the Giants are facing a Colts quarterback not named Peyton Manning or Andrew Luck since 1993.

During that December ’93 matchup, the Giants defeated a Colts team led by quarterback Jeff George. Manning then started the 1999, 2002, 2006, and 2010 matchups before Luck started against the Giants in both 2014 and 2018.

The pick

While the Giants’ defense, which is getting healthier, shouldn’t have much of an issue with a poor Colts offense (31st in points), Big Blue needs to execute through the air. Indy sports a secondary ranked 11th against the pass. If Jones and receivers Richie James and Isaiah Hodgins build off the success they had against the Vikings, the Giants should clinch their first playoff berth since 2016. Giants 24, Colts 13.

Playoff scenarios

These are the following scenarios in which the Giants can reach the postseason in Week 17: