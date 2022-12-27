The last few days have been a whirlwind if you’re a Jets fan. And thankfully, we’re at the good part of the ride.

After losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night, it seemed like Gang Green getting to the playoffs was no longer meant to be. Even head coach Robert Saleh said the idea of reaching the postseason was “far-fetched”. But now with Week 16 in the books, the Jets are back to mostly controlling their destiny. If they can beat the Seattle Seahawks and Miami Dolphins on the road, all they’ll need is one loss from the New England Patriots to secure the final AFC playoff spot.

My goodness, how things can change. There will be another change under center, too. Zach Wilson played so poorly on Thursday that he was once again benched. Mike White and his ribs have been cleared to play, so he’ll be starting over Wilson throughout the remainder of the regular season. Wilson isn’t just demoted to second string, either. Like earlier in the year, he’ll be inactive and watching the game in street clothes.

Despite all this, Saleh is doing everything he can to try and build up the former second overall pick’s confidence (quote via New York Post):

The plan for Zach hasn’t changed. I still think he has a future here. I still think he’s going to be a really good quarterback. He needs time to just kind of sit back and continue the development that we were trying to re-kick-start, if you will, after the New England game. We still have him in our future and in our plans.

I mean, in all reality, what the heck is he supposed to say in this situation? Saleh doesn’t have ultimate control over what the roster looks like. So, if general manager Joe Douglas wants to keep Wilson around, Saleh doesn’t want to burn the bridge he’s built with Wilson.

But will the Jets actually bring the former BYU signal-caller back in 2023? According to a report from FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer, the answer to that question would be no. Would it be prudent for the Jets to move on from their first-round pick after parts of just two seasons?

It probably depends on who you ask. You’d like to think the 23-year-old can figure things out, but New York doesn’t necessarily have the time for that. This roster has matured quickly and is ready to compete in the playoffs. The quarterback position has been the one area holding them back. If White can come back and lead the Jets to the playoffs, that’s probably even more telling for Wilson’s future.

Nobody likes swinging and missing on a top draft pick, but it happens. Maybe Douglas and Co. are fans of the timeless classic movie, Van Wilder. If so, this quote from Van’s father should be ringing in their ear:

Sometimes in life, you have to realize a poor investment and cut your losses.

This certainly seems like it could be the case here. Even if Wilson were to go on and be a productive NFL quarterback, the best thing for him may be a change of scenery. We’ll see what happens over the final two weeks of the regular season, and then whatever the Jets decide to do from there.

Matt Musico can be reached at [email protected] and you can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.