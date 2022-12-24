The Giants can clinch a playoff berth on Christmas Eve if a few things fall their way.

First off: They need to beat the Vikings on the road as a 3.5-point underdog (line via Sports Betting Dime). Here are the ESNY staff picks:

Josh Benjamin, staff writer. Momentum favors Big Blue, even as they visit the talented Vikings in Minnesota. The difference is the Giants are riding the high of a must-win over Washington, and the Vikes have to be exhausted after coming back to win after trailing 33-0 last week. It’ll be a tight one, but expect Brian Daboll to rally the troops in a sprint to the finish, and maybe for the G-Men to overperform just a little bit. Giants 28, Vikings 24.

Matt Musico, editor. The Giants are now in great position to return to the playoffs, but it won’t be easy this week with their trip to Minnesota. New York’s continued lack of firepower on offense will rear its ugly head against the Vikings. Vikings 27, Giants 17.

Ryan Honey, staff writer. The Giants beat the Commanders even without their two best defensive backs (Xavier McKinney and Adoree’ Jackson). But the defense will have a much bigger task this week.The Vikings sport one of the league’s top quarterback-receiver connections with veteran Kirk Cousins and star wideout Justin Jefferson. That’s awful news for a Giants secondary that still allowed Washington’s Taylor Heinicke to throw for nearly 250 yards last week. Expect Minnesota to find success in the passing game and put points on the board early. From there, the Giants shouldn’t be equipped to construct any big comeback. Vikings 31, Giants 20.

James Kratch, managing editor. The Vikings’ defense is pedestrian at best. But will that mean anything against a Giants offense devoid of playmakers? They have clearly established they are a 20-point-a-game offense. Maybe they score 24 in Minnesota? The game will be competitive, but the Vikings’ best defense will be their offense. Vikings 27, Giants 20.

CURRENT STANDINGS:

1-Benjamin: 18-11 against the spread, 17-11-1 straight up.

2-Small: 17-12, 14-14-1

3-Musico: 15-14, 15-13-1

4-Honey: 16-13, 16-12-1

5-Kratch: 16-13, 14-14-1

