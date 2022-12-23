From its best week to one of its worst, gross gaming revenue plummeted this past week for New York online sports betting.

According to the New York State Gaming Commission, the state only reported $9.9 million in gross gaming revenue for the week ending Dec. 18.

It plummeted nearly $35 million from the week before, which was ironically the best reported week for gross gaming revenue in the state’s online sports betting history.

Full New York online sports betting numbers

The New York State Gaming Commission released handle and revenue reports for Caesars Sportsbook NY, DraftKings Sportsbook NY, FanDuel NY, BetMGM, WynnBET NY, PointsBet NY, Bally Bet NY, Resorts World Bet, and BetRivers NY for the week ending Dec. 18.

Here are the handle breakdowns for the nine sportsbooks.

FanDuel : $143,741,376

: $143,741,376 DraftKings : $120,798,094

: $120,798,094 Caesars : $45,593,401

: $45,593,401 BetMGM : $27,030,099

: $27,030,099 BetRivers: $9,584,101

$9,584,101 PointsBet : $9,016,654

: $9,016,654 WynnBET : $2,278,496

: $2,278,496 Resorts World : $1,371,764

: $1,371,764 Bally Bet: $155,404

Here are the total handles for the nine sportsbooks since the Jan. 8 launch. FanDuel is the only operator in the state to eclipse $6 billion in total handle so far.

FanDuel : $6,243,144,729

: $6,243,144,729 DraftKings : $4,321,375,440

: $4,321,375,440 Caesars : $2,708,419,177

: $2,708,419,177 BetMGM : $1,293,951,348

: $1,293,951,348 PointsBet : $405,952,175

: $405,952,175 BetRivers : $395,519,970

: $395,519,970 WynnBET : $89,398,283

: $89,398,283 Resorts World : $55,502,094

: $55,502,094 Bally Bet: $5,456,412

NY Sports Betting Revenues

For the week of Dec. 18, the nine sportsbooks reported a total of $9,988,187 in gross gaming revenue, the second lowest week this year.

At New York’s 51% online sports betting tax rate, this resulted in just $5.09 million in tax revenue.

Here are the total gross gaming revenues for the week:

FanDuel : $3,994,316

: $3,994,316 DraftKings: $2,955,043

$2,955,043 Caesars: $1,509,762

$1,509,762 BetMGM : $1,365,336

: $1,365,336 BetRivers : $310,696

: $310,696 WynnBET : $49,172

: $49,172 Bally Bet : $3,915

: $3,915 Resorts World : ($7,897)

: ($7,897) PointsBet: ($242,417)

Here are the total gross gaming revenues since the Jan. 8 launch: