Resorts World To Open New York City’s First Table Games Casino This Week

The first step of gambling expansion in New York City is set to take place on Tuesday.

Resorts World New York City will open the first table games casino in NYC history.

The facility, located next to Aqueduct Racetrack, will feature over 240 table games that includes blackjack, craps, baccarat, roulette, and thousands of slot machines.

The ribbon-cutting and ceremonial first roll for Resorts World New York City will take place Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.

Resorts World the First NYC Tables Casino

Resorts World New York City was one of three commercial casino locations approved for conditional gaming licenses in December.

Already set up for casino gaming, Aqueduct proposed a $5.5 billion project that will eventually cover 5.6 million square feet for its full expansion plans.

With it being equipped for gaming already, it gave Resorts World a leg up on the other two casino projects for Bally’s Bronx and Hard Rock Metropolitan Park.

Thus, Metropolitan Park will become the first commercial casino to offer table games in New York City on Tuesday.

“New York City has never seen anything like what we’re planning for April 28. Once the Gaming Commission’s final testing is complete, live table games will be open and operating right here in Queens for the first time in the history of New York City. We are ready to welcome New Yorkers to this exciting new experience,” Robert DeSalvio, President of Genting Americas East, said in a press release.

More to come from Resorts World Expansion

Tuesday is just one phase of many to happen in the upcoming years to complete this full expansion plan.

This stage has seen Resorts World New York City bring in 1,250 new jobs, including 950 new table games dealers. These additions have bumped up the Resorts World staff to 2,200 people, with it expected to reach 2,700 by the summer.

“Resorts World now employees over 2,200 team members and have already doubled our workforce and expect thousands more team members as the integrated resort is developed over the next three years. This is a transformational moment for Resorts World New York City, and we cannot wait to share it with our fellow New Yorkers,” DeSalvio added.

The Resorts World workforce pipeline is backed by Resorts World NYC’s Introduction to Gaming Workforce Development Program, which began in 2022 and has now helped train more than 350 local residents in gaming operations.

Additionally, the Resorts World Dealer School has already trained and hired over 400 local residents at the Queens location, and another 500 graduates are expected by the end of May. Altogether, these efforts are helping Resorts World create one of the most robust gaming workforces in the country.

Further NYC Gambling Expansion Coming

While there still are not New York online casinos, Tuesday will be the first big step in gaming expansion for the state and New York City.

Resorts World, Bally’s Bronx, and Hard Rock Metropolitan Park are expected to generate $1 billion in annual gaming tax revenue by 2036.

While Resorts World is able to begin its efforts this week, it will be some time before the other two projects get off the ground.

Bally’s Bronx will be a $4 billion casino and hotel project at Ferry Point that covers 3 million square feet. It is expected to bring in 4,000 jobs to the area.

Hard Rock Metropolitan Park is the largest project, coming in an a projected $8 billion. It will be located next to Citi Field in Queens and is going to be part of an entertainment hub that will include a soccer stadium.