Joey Gallo had his True Dodger Moment on Wednesday night, blasting a pinch-hit, three-run home run in an 8-5 win over the Twins. And he is off to a decent start in Los Angeles on the whole. Gallo is batting a robust .267 (4-for-15) in blue with a double and two runs. A whole month of production in a few days.

Anyway, Los Angeles Times columnist Helene Elliott wrote about Gallo after the game. Her piece touched on all the key themes you would expect. Gallo took responsibility for his historic failings with the Yankees, excitement about a fresh start, he can grow a beard again, some mechanical tweaks, not doing too much, the support of his manager and teammates, et cetera. But the column also included this curious comment from Gallo — one we cannot wait for someone to tell Michael Kay about.

No offense to New York, but I was living in a small apartment for the same price. So it’s pretty nice to be by the beach and have some waves and some sand and people walking around in flip-flops and whatnot. Yeah, it’s definitely a little more laid-back environment and that’s just the difference of different cities, in general. I think it’s a good fit.

There you have it. If only the Yankees had the foresight to build the new stadium in the Hamptons or Atlantic Highlands or Westport or something. Think about what could have been if they had a beach for Gallo to vibe with.

Also: We all are painfully aware about the cost of living here. But Gallo is making $10 million this season. I’m pretty sure that got him at least two bedrooms and a doorman. And I can’t imagine he’s getting much more bang for his buck in LA on a short-term rental.

