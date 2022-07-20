We’ve been laying off Joey Gallo recently because, really, what’s the point?

It’s embarrassing the Yankees keep running him and his .164 batting average out there with any regularity. But there was a lot of truth in Don La Greca’s recent rant on ESPN Radio New York.

Gallo has not cost this team anything so far. And it seems inconceivable he will even be put in a position to do so. As long as you have faith the Yankees aren’t deluded enough to carry him on the postseason roster, it’s fine to treat Gallo’s presence like a mild-yet-persistent headache. Enjoy the rare occasion when a pitcher hits his bat with the ball and it goes over the fence.

The Post’s Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman landed super agent Scott Boras — who represents Gallo — as a podcast guest Tuesday before the All-Star Game in Los Angeles. Much of the interview was spent discussion Juan Soto. But there was a little Gallo talk at the end.

Boras conceded Gallo has been abysmal and danced around whether he thinks the Yankees will trade Gallo (or whether Gallo wants to be traded) before the Aug. 2 deadline. But he claimed there is a market for him if the Yankees do make him available.

“I do know that there are a lot of teams that feel that Joey in their market and their uniform would be more of the normal (production) than what he is in New York,” Boras said.

Great. Please let the Yankees know so they can get them on the phone, get a player to be named later and some cash considerations and end this nonsense.

Boras is going to spin for Gallo. That’s what he’s paid to do. But he is right Gallo has some pluses. He has two Gold Gloves, walks a bunch and can hit home runs here and there. There are some redeeming qualities. Gallo will never demonstrate them here, but send him to Cincinnati or Kansas City or Pittsburgh and you may get better results. We’re skeptical, but it’s worth finding out if you’re the Yankees. Preferably yesterday.

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]