New York online sports betting has officially eclipsed more than $15 billion in handle since its January launch.

The New York State Gaming Commission reported the state took in more than $342.57 million in online sports betting handle for the week ending Dec. 11. In just its first year of operation, New York has taken in $15.15 billion in online sports bets.

Full New York online sports betting numbers

The New York State Gaming Commission released handle and revenue reports for Caesars Sportsbook NY, DraftKings Sportsbook NY, FanDuel NY, BetMGM, WynnBET NY, PointsBet NY, Bally Bet NY, Resorts World Bet, and BetRivers NY for the week ending Dec. 11.

Here are the handle breakdowns for the nine sportsbooks.

FanDuel : $141,063,485

: $141,063,485 DraftKings : $110,262,992

: $110,262,992 Caesars : $45,393,727

: $45,393,727 BetMGM : $23,735,924

: $23,735,924 BetRivers : $9,806,668

PointsBet : $8,649,868

: $8,649,868 WynnBET : $2,241,135

: $2,241,135 Resorts World : $1,269,111

: $1,269,111 Bally Bet: $154,827

Here are the total handles for the nine sportsbooks since the Jan. 8 launch. FanDuel is the only operator in the state to eclipse $6 billion in total handle so far.

FanDuel : $6,099,403,353

: $6,099,403,353 DraftKings : $4,200,577,346

: $4,200,577,346 Caesars : $2,662,825,776

: $2,662,825,776 BetMGM : $1,266,921,249

: $1,266,921,249 PointsBet : $396,935,521

: $396,935,521 BetRivers : $385,935,870

: $385,935,870 WynnBET : $87,119,787

: $87,119,787 Resorts World : $54,130,330

: $54,130,330 Bally Bet: $5,301,008

NY Sports Betting Revenues

For the week of Dec. 11, the nine sportsbooks reported a total of $44,494,620 in gross gaming revenue.

At New York’s 51% online sports betting tax rate, this resulted in $22.7 million in tax revenue.

Here are the total gross gaming revenues for the week:

FanDuel : $20,787,305

: $20,787,305 DraftKings: $13,289,753

$13,289,753 Caesars: $5,831,526

$5,831,526 BetMGM : $2,923,858

: $2,923,858 BetRivers : $768,731

: $768,731 PointsBet : $651,135

: $651,135 Resorts World : $179,088

: $179,088 WynnBET : $49,172

: $49,172 Bally Bet: $14,051

Here are the total gross gaming revenues since the Jan. 8 launch: