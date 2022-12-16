New York online sports betting has officially eclipsed more than $15 billion in handle since its January launch.
The New York State Gaming Commission reported the state took in more than $342.57 million in online sports betting handle for the week ending Dec. 11. In just its first year of operation, New York has taken in $15.15 billion in online sports bets.
Full New York online sports betting numbers
The New York State Gaming Commission released handle and revenue reports for Caesars Sportsbook NY, DraftKings Sportsbook NY, FanDuel NY, BetMGM, WynnBET NY, PointsBet NY, Bally Bet NY, Resorts World Bet, and BetRivers NY for the week ending Dec. 11.
Here are the handle breakdowns for the nine sportsbooks.
- FanDuel: $141,063,485
- DraftKings: $110,262,992
- Caesars: $45,393,727
- BetMGM: $23,735,924
- BetRivers: $9,806,668
- PointsBet: $8,649,868
- WynnBET: $2,241,135
- Resorts World: $1,269,111
- Bally Bet: $154,827
Here are the total handles for the nine sportsbooks since the Jan. 8 launch. FanDuel is the only operator in the state to eclipse $6 billion in total handle so far.
- FanDuel: $6,099,403,353
- DraftKings: $4,200,577,346
- Caesars: $2,662,825,776
- BetMGM: $1,266,921,249
- PointsBet: $396,935,521
- BetRivers: $385,935,870
- WynnBET: $87,119,787
- Resorts World: $54,130,330
- Bally Bet: $5,301,008
NY Sports Betting Revenues
For the week of Dec. 11, the nine sportsbooks reported a total of $44,494,620 in gross gaming revenue.
At New York’s 51% online sports betting tax rate, this resulted in $22.7 million in tax revenue.
Here are the total gross gaming revenues for the week:
- FanDuel: $20,787,305
- DraftKings: $13,289,753
- Caesars: $5,831,526
- BetMGM: $2,923,858
- BetRivers: $768,731
- PointsBet: $651,135
- Resorts World: $179,088
- WynnBET: $49,172
- Bally Bet: $14,051
Here are the total gross gaming revenues since the Jan. 8 launch:
- FanDuel: $617,665,251
- DraftKings: $329,362,390
- Caesars: $206,471,980
- BetMGM: $75,275,210
- PointsBet: $25,810,517
- BetRivers: $21,204,037
- WynnBET: $5,885,913
- Resorts World: $2,831,602
- Bally Bet: $313,258