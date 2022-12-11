The Jets are currently battling the Buffalo Bills on the road, and they’ve been bitten by the injury bug all afternoon. Most recently, it was quarterback Mike White absorbing a ginormous hit and having to head to the locker room.

Here’s the hit that put him on the ground:

prayers up for Mike White's ribcage, or whatever remains of it pic.twitter.com/TgWYAwkKeB — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) December 11, 2022

Since Zach Wilson still isn’t active, that meant Joe Flacco was called upon. He promptly turned the ball over to the Bills in his first play under center.

After neither team put points on the board until 26 seconds left in the first half, the Bills are starting to find a groove. Josh Allen found the end zone right before halftime with his arm. Once New York tied it back up to start the third quarter, Allen used his legs to give Buffalo a 14-7 lead. Following that fumble, Buffalo extended its lead to 17-7.

We don’t yet know if White will be able to return, but it wouldn’t be surprising if he doesn’t. He did jog back out onto the field at the start of the fourth quarter, so we’ll see how effective he can be. The signal-caller completed 15-of-23 passes for 155 yards. He completed passes to nine different receivers, with Garrett Wilson, Elijah Moore, Denzel Mims, and Tyler Conklin pulling in more than one before hitting the locker room.

This is just the latest injury blow for the Jets Sunday afternoon. The first one was watching Corey Davis leave the game after his only reception because of a head injury. Then, it was Quinnen Williams with a calf injury before the big hit on White.

Gang Green came into this game as big underdogs, and it’s not going to be any easier the rest of the way in Buffalo.

