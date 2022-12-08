The 7-5 Jets are heading to Buffalo this weekend as heavy underdogs against the Bills. For the time being, though, Gang Green is still holding onto the AFC’s final playoff spot. They’ll once again go to battle with Mike White under center instead of Zach Wilson.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh is still saying he wants to get Wilson back on the field at some point this season. But in what way? Will it be in a garbage-time situation or is he actually going to overtake White and start a game down the stretch? Could the season still be on the line when it happens?

Those are all good questions. One would imagine that as long as White performs the way he has, the keys to the Jets’ offense will remain in his possession. But is this happening because New York is riding the hot hand or does the organization also think White is a better quarterback than Wilson?

On an episode of ESPN’s Get Up!, former Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum said out loud what many fans are probably thinking:

This is a meritocracy. The best players play. Mike White is a better football player than Zach Wilson.

Who knows what the current coaching staff and front office think about the Mike White-Zach Wilson debate? Either way, it’s hard to argue with the on-field results thus far.

Sure, Wilson is 5-2 in seven games, but that second-year QB jump hasn’t happened. He’s completed 105 of 189 passes for 1,279 yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions. In just two starts, White has completed 53 of 85 passes for 684 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Both of White’s starts resulted in at least 300 yards passing. That’s one more performance than Wilson has produced in his seven starts.

The future is the future. It’s something the Jets will have to address sooner rather than later. It’s undetermined how serious and in what way Saleh wants to get Wilson back on the field. But White has shown he can give the Jets’ offense a better chance at success in 2022 than Wilson can. As long as that remains the case, he shouldn’t be moved off the top of the depth chart.

