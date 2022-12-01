New York online sports betting recorded its highest total handle since February after New Yorkers bet $429.6 million for the week ending Nov. 27.
The $429.6 million figure was the highest weekly handle total since New Yorkers bet $472.1 million for the week ending Feb. 13.
It’s the fifth highest weekly total since online sports betting launched on Jan. 8.
Full New York online sports betting numbers
The New York State Gaming Commission released handle and revenue reports for Caesars Sportsbook NY, DraftKings Sportsbook NY, FanDuel NY, BetMGM, WynnBET NY, PointsBet NY, Bally Bet NY, Resorts World Bet, and BetRivers NY for the week ending Nov. 27.
Every single operator, except for Bally Bet, saw an increase in their total handles for the week.
Here are the handle breakdowns for the nine sportsbooks.
- FanDuel: $181,216,921
- DraftKings: $135,120,849
- Caesars: $56,145,471
- BetMGM: $29,870,835
- PointsBet: $11,292,600
- BetRivers: $10,732,805
- WynnBET: $3,422,825
- Resorts World: $1,337,736
- Bally Bet: $121,257
Here are the total handles for the nine sportsbooks since the Jan. 8 launch. FanDuel is the only operator in the state to eclipse $5 billion in total handle so far.
- FanDuel: $5,806,625,198
- DraftKings: $3,965,505,997
- Caesars: $2,566,755,838
- BetMGM: $1,216,835,056
- PointsBet: $380,445,388
- BetRivers: $365,542,448
- WynnBET: $82,588,856
- Resorts World: $51,510,417
- Bally Bet: $5,031,137
NY Sports Betting Revenues
For the week of Nov. 27, the nine sportsbooks reported a total of $34,640,749 in gross gaming revenue.
At New York’s 51% online sports betting tax rate, this resulted in $17.68 million in tax revenue.
Here are the total gross gaming revenues for the week:
- FanDuel: $17,220,944
- DraftKings: $11,228,830
- Caesars: $2,803,348
- BetMGM: $2,560,198
- BetRivers: $477,680
- PointsBet: $256,334
- Resorts World: $118,894
- Bally Bet: $2,895
- WynnBET: ($28,375)
Here are the total gross gaming revenues since the Jan. 8 launch:
- FanDuel: $577,842,183
- DraftKings: $307,144,314
- Caesars: $198,185,871
- BetMGM: $71,034,815
- PointsBet: $24,836,109
- BetRivers: $20,339,066
- WynnBET: $5,741,247
- Resorts World: $2,620,603
- Bally Bet: $287,870