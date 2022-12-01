New York online sports betting recorded its highest total handle since February after New Yorkers bet $429.6 million for the week ending Nov. 27.

The $429.6 million figure was the highest weekly handle total since New Yorkers bet $472.1 million for the week ending Feb. 13.

It’s the fifth highest weekly total since online sports betting launched on Jan. 8.

Full New York online sports betting numbers

The New York State Gaming Commission released handle and revenue reports for Caesars Sportsbook NY, DraftKings Sportsbook NY, FanDuel NY, BetMGM, WynnBET NY, PointsBet NY, Bally Bet NY, Resorts World Bet, and BetRivers NY for the week ending Nov. 27.

Every single operator, except for Bally Bet, saw an increase in their total handles for the week.

Here are the handle breakdowns for the nine sportsbooks.

FanDuel : $181,216,921

: $181,216,921 DraftKings : $135,120,849

: $135,120,849 Caesars : $56,145,471

: $56,145,471 BetMGM : $29,870,835

: $29,870,835 PointsBet : $11,292,600

: $11,292,600 BetRivers : $10,732,805

: $10,732,805 WynnBET : $3,422,825

: $3,422,825 Resorts World : $1,337,736

: $1,337,736 Bally Bet: $121,257

Here are the total handles for the nine sportsbooks since the Jan. 8 launch. FanDuel is the only operator in the state to eclipse $5 billion in total handle so far.

FanDuel : $5,806,625,198

: $5,806,625,198 DraftKings : $3,965,505,997

: $3,965,505,997 Caesars : $2,566,755,838

: $2,566,755,838 BetMGM : $1,216,835,056

: $1,216,835,056 PointsBet : $380,445,388

: $380,445,388 BetRivers : $365,542,448

: $365,542,448 WynnBET : $82,588,856

: $82,588,856 Resorts World : $51,510,417

: $51,510,417 Bally Bet: $5,031,137

NY Sports Betting Revenues

For the week of Nov. 27, the nine sportsbooks reported a total of $34,640,749 in gross gaming revenue.

At New York’s 51% online sports betting tax rate, this resulted in $17.68 million in tax revenue.

Here are the total gross gaming revenues for the week:

FanDuel : $17,220,944

: $17,220,944 DraftKings: $11,228,830

$11,228,830 Caesars: $2,803,348

$2,803,348 BetMGM : $2,560,198

: $2,560,198 BetRivers : $477,680

: $477,680 PointsBet : $256,334

: $256,334 Resorts World : $118,894

: $118,894 Bally Bet : $2,895

: $2,895 WynnBET: ($28,375)

Here are the total gross gaming revenues since the Jan. 8 launch: