New York online sports betting reported its third most profitable gross gaming revenue week since launching earlier this year.
The New York State Gaming Commission reported $343.5 million in online sports betting handle and $41.3 million in gross gaming revenue for the week ending Nov. 20.
The $41.3 million in gross gaming revenue total was the third highest since the state launched online sports betting on Jan. 8. The week saw $21.05 million in taxes for New York.
Full New York online sports betting numbers
The New York State Gaming Commission released handle and revenue reports for Caesars Sportsbook NY, DraftKings Sportsbook NY, FanDuel NY, BetMGM, WynnBET NY, PointsBet NY, Bally Bet NY, Resorts World Bet, and BetRivers NY for the week ending Nov. 20.
Here are the handle breakdowns for the nine sportsbooks.
- FanDuel: $144,209,843
- DraftKings: $108,536,966
- Caesars: $44,409,638
- BetMGM: $24,431,629
- PointsBet: $9,078,103
- BetRivers: $8,202,700
- WynnBET: $3,343,646
- Resorts World: $1,187,473
- Bally Bet: $122,994
Here are the total handles for the nine sportsbooks since the Jan. 8 launch. FanDuel is the only operator in the state to eclipse $5 billion in total handle so far.
- FanDuel: $5,625,408,276
- DraftKings: $3,830,385,148
- Caesars: $2,510,610,367
- BetMGM: $1,186,964,221
- PointsBet: $369,152,788
- BetRivers: $354,809,643
- WynnBET: $79,166,031
- Resorts World: $50,172,681
- Bally Bet: $4,909,880
NY Sports Betting Revenues
For the week of Nov. 20, the nine sportsbooks reported a total of $41,270,932 in gross gaming revenue.
At New York’s 51% online sports betting tax rate, this resulted in $21.05 million in tax revenue.
Here are the total gross gaming revenues for the week:
- FanDuel: $21,961,070
- DraftKings: $11,870,972
- Caesars: $4,812,669
- BetMGM: $1,385,927
- PointsBet: $697,392
- BetRivers: $470,829
- Resorts World: $122,016
- Bally Bet: $15,078
- WynnBET: ($65,021)
Here are the total gross gaming revenues since the Jan. 8 launch:
- FanDuel: $560,621,239
- DraftKings: $295,915,487
- Caesars: $195,382,522
- BetMGM: $68,474,617
- PointsBet: $24,579,775
- BetRivers: $19,861,386
- WynnBET: $5,742,622
- Resorts World: $2,501,709
- Bally Bet: $248,975