New York online sports betting reported its third most profitable gross gaming revenue week since launching earlier this year.

The New York State Gaming Commission reported $343.5 million in online sports betting handle and $41.3 million in gross gaming revenue for the week ending Nov. 20.

The $41.3 million in gross gaming revenue total was the third highest since the state launched online sports betting on Jan. 8. The week saw $21.05 million in taxes for New York.

Full New York online sports betting numbers

The New York State Gaming Commission released handle and revenue reports for Caesars Sportsbook NY, DraftKings Sportsbook NY, FanDuel NY, BetMGM, WynnBET NY, PointsBet NY, Bally Bet NY, Resorts World Bet, and BetRivers NY for the week ending Nov. 20.

Here are the handle breakdowns for the nine sportsbooks.

FanDuel : $144,209,843

: $144,209,843 DraftKings : $108,536,966

: $108,536,966 Caesars : $44,409,638

: $44,409,638 BetMGM : $24,431,629

: $24,431,629 PointsBet : $9,078,103

: $9,078,103 BetRivers : $8,202,700

: $8,202,700 WynnBET : $3,343,646

: $3,343,646 Resorts World : $1,187,473

: $1,187,473 Bally Bet: $122,994

Here are the total handles for the nine sportsbooks since the Jan. 8 launch. FanDuel is the only operator in the state to eclipse $5 billion in total handle so far.

FanDuel : $5,625,408,276

: $5,625,408,276 DraftKings : $3,830,385,148

: $3,830,385,148 Caesars : $2,510,610,367

: $2,510,610,367 BetMGM : $1,186,964,221

: $1,186,964,221 PointsBet : $369,152,788

: $369,152,788 BetRivers : $354,809,643

: $354,809,643 WynnBET : $79,166,031

: $79,166,031 Resorts World : $50,172,681

: $50,172,681 Bally Bet: $4,909,880

NY Sports Betting Revenues

For the week of Nov. 20, the nine sportsbooks reported a total of $41,270,932 in gross gaming revenue.

At New York’s 51% online sports betting tax rate, this resulted in $21.05 million in tax revenue.

Here are the total gross gaming revenues for the week:

FanDuel : $21,961,070

: $21,961,070 DraftKings: $11,870,972

$11,870,972 Caesars: $4,812,669

$4,812,669 BetMGM : $1,385,927

: $1,385,927 PointsBet : $697,392

: $697,392 BetRivers : $470,829

Resorts World : $122,016

: $122,016 Bally Bet : $15,078

: $15,078 WynnBET : ($65,021)

Here are the total gross gaming revenues since the Jan. 8 launch: