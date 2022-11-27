Bears vs. Jets.

Mike White (!) vs. Nathan Peterman (!!).

Here are the ESNY picks (the Jets are a 4.5-point favorite via Sports Betting Dime):

Matt Musico, editor. The Mike White Experience is back, folks. This was already a good spot for the Jets to bounce back. Now that Zach Wilson won’t be a distraction, Gang Green can get themselves back on track. It’ll be interesting to see what the Jets’ defense can do if Bears quarterback Justin Fields has to sit out or is limited while on the field. Jets 24, Bears 16.

Danny Small, staff writer. This matchup is a battle between backup quarterbacks. White is taking over for Wilson and Fields doesn’t look like he’s going to be available. The Jets are going to win this game with defense. White simply has to take care of the football and manage the game for the Jets to win big. Jets 34, Bears 6.

Ryan Honey, staff writer. White is starting at quarterback as Wilson will take a step back after another awful performance in Week 11. While White is infamous for his tremendous performance against the Bengals last year, it’s tough to imagine he will replicate that, especially against a Chicago secondary that’s ninth in the NFL with 196.8 passing yards allowed per game. However, I think the Jets’ defense is good enough to take pressure off White, who shouldn’t need to do too much if the Jets just get the run game going. That shouldn’t be much of a problem either, as Chicago fields the fourth-worst run defense in the NFL. Expect a low-scoring, defensive battle. But the Jets’ offense does just enough to snag the victory. Jets 17, Bears 10.

James Kratch, managing editor. It’s Nathan Peterman. Jets 24, Bears 5.

RECORDS TO DATE

T1-Musico: 12-9 against the spread, 12-9 straight-up.

T1-Small: 12-9, 12-9

3-Benjamin: 12-9, 12-9

4-Honey: 11-10, 12-9

5-Kratch: 10-11, 10-11

