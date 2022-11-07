The Jets shocked just about everyone in the football world with their Week 9 defeat of the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. Well, everyone except the guys in New York’s locker room. But still, they went from double-digit underdogs to a 20-17 win in front of the home crowd.

That’s the best way to head into a bye week, isn’t it? After doing some snow angels in the aftermath of a game-clinching incompletion, rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner is already licking his chops at a Week 11 rematch with the New England Patriots.

So much so, in fact, that he’s channeling his inner Bart Scott when thinking about it by saying, “I can’t wait.” There are also plenty of Jets fans who can’t wait for it now, too.

After letting that Week 8 matchup against New England get away from them, things had reached a critical stage for New York. Yes, they were still 5-3 and much better than many expected at that point. But with the Bills coming to town and then traveling to play the Patriots after the bye, their season was hanging in the balance.

Being an underdog by more than 10 points showed there wasn’t a ton of public confidence that the Jets could immediately get back on track. However, that’s exactly what happened. Instead of feeling down in the dumps heading into a Week 10 bye, the Jets and the fan base are flying high.

There’s more on the line for New York than simply getting revenge for that Week 8 loss to New England, though. The Jets have lost 13 straight games to the Patriots, so there’s a huge monkey they need to get off their back. Are things changing for Gang Green? Is this not the same old Jets?

It certainly doesn’t seem like it. In past years, things keep snowballing after that blown game against New England and the Jets drop Sunday’s game against Buffalo. Especially after being down 14-3 with Josh Allen under center for the Bills. Things are different this year for the Jets, who should be revealing those receipts they’ve been holding onto.

There’s a good chance head coach Robert Saleh won’t feel confident about doing that (if he ever does) until New York finally beats New England. That’ll be the final bit of proof to everyone around the NFL that these Jets are indeed not the same as those in previous years.

And Gardner simply can’t wait to have that opportunity.

