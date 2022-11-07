Since New York online sports betting launched in January, FanDuel and DraftKings have accounted for the vast majority of the state’s total online handle and gross gaming revenues.

Following the latest report from the New York State Gaming Commission, since the state’s Jan. 8, 2022, online sports betting launch, DraftKings and FanDuel have combined for over 67% of the state’s total online sports betting handle and more than 72% of its total gross gaming revenue.

FanDuel, DraftKings Top Two NY Online Operators

In total, New York has recorded $12.98 billion in online bets and $1.06 billion in gross gaming revenues since January’s launch.

FanDuel has accounted for $5.19 billion in handle and $501.3 million in gross gaming revenue, while DraftKings has accounted for $3.49 billion in handle and $265.18 million in gross gaming revenue.

Combined, the two operators have accounted for $8.68 billion in online handle and $766.48 million in gross gaming revenue during the last 10 months.

The other seven operators combined? $4.28 billion in online handle and $295.1 million in gross gaming revenue since January.

Let’s take a look at how the nine New York online sports betting operators fared for the week ending Oct. 30.

Full New York online sports betting numbers

The New York State Gaming Commission released handle and revenue reports for Caesars Sportsbook NY, DraftKings Sportsbook NY, FanDuel NY, BetMGM, WynnBET NY, PointsBet NY, Bally Bet NY, Resorts World Bet, and BetRivers NY for the week ending Oct. 30.

Here are the handle breakdowns for the nine sportsbooks.

FanDuel : $140,652,404

: $140,652,404 DraftKings : $113,578,924

: $113,578,924 Caesars : $43,011,143

: $43,011,143 BetMGM : $26,126,280

: $26,126,280 BetRivers : $9,133,743

: $9,133,743 PointsBet : $8,714,303

: $8,714,303 WynnBET : $2,015,385

: $2,015,385 Resorts World : $1,824,698

: $1,824,698 Bally Bet: $276,662

Here are the total handles for the nine sportsbooks since the Jan. 8 launch. FanDuel is the only operator in the state to eclipse $5 billion in total handle so far.

FanDuel : $5,198,576,130

: $5,198,576,130 DraftKings : $3,492,686,482

: $3,492,686,482 Caesars : $2,378,340,256

: $2,378,340,256 BetMGM : $1,112,302,810

: $1,112,302,810 BetRivers : $328,920,467

: $328,920,467 PointsBet : $341,510,468

: $341,510,468 WynnBET : $71,732,933

: $71,732,933 Resorts World : $46,401,922

: $46,401,922 Bally Bet: $4,370,495

NY Sports Betting Revenues

For the week of Oct. 30, the nine sportsbooks reported a total of $33,928,450 in gross gaming revenue.

At New York’s 51% online sports betting tax rate, this resulted in $17.3 million in tax revenue.

Here are the total gross gaming revenues for the week:

FanDuel : $17,982,660

: $17,982,660 DraftKings: $8,766,469

$8,766,469 Caesars: $4,499,153

$4,499,153 BetMGM : $1,688,576

: $1,688,576 WynnBET : $389,437

: $389,437 PointsBet : $292,942

: $292,942 BetRivers : $252,816

Resorts World : $34,476

: $34,476 Bally Bet: $21,920

Here are the total gross gaming revenues since the Jan. 8 launch: