The Jets entered Week 8 of the NFL season with a 5-2 record ahead of a big AFC East showdown vs. the New England Patriots. Now in the middle of the second quarter at MetLife Stadium, Gang Green has been looking pretty good so far.

Quarterback Zach Wilson’s numbers look much better than they have in recent weeks, too. Through the early going, Wilson has completed 7-of-12 passes for 132 yards, and this touchdown pass to Tyler Conklin:

Has it felt like a while since Wilson last threw a touchdown pass? That’s because it has been. The last time Wilson found the end zone with his arm was his return to the field in Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Conklin is one of three Jets pass-catchers to collect at least one reception so far on Sunday. The leader in the locker room is rookie Garrett Wilson. He’s caught three balls for 87 yards thus far.

