This Giants team keeps churning.

Despite a roster lacking talent and a brand new regime in place, Big Blue is 6-1 and riding high into Seattle on a four-game win streak.

You may glance at the Giants’ schedule and assume this is just going to be another win for Brian Daboll and Co., who must face a 4-3 Seahawks team in the post-Russell Wilson era.

But this will not be an easy matchup in front of Seattle’s 12th Man. The Seahawks have won three of their last four games including the last two over the Chargers and Cardinals, both potential playoff teams.

With rookie running back Kenneth Walker playing great (167 rushing yards and two touchdowns last week against the Chargers) and quarterback Geno Smith turning heads (1,712 yards, 11 touchdowns, three picks in seven games), the Giants clearly have a tougher task than initially expected.

Giants at Seahawks

When: Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022

Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, WA

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Radio: WFAN 101.9 FM

Giants’ keys to victory

Stop the run. The Giants’ defense must limit the impact of a strong Seahawks run game that has helped them get off to a 4-3 start. Seattle is 10th in the NFL with 137 rushing yards per game, which has directly played a role in the team sitting at No. 5 in the league with 26.1 points per game.

Saquon, Saquon, Saquon. He’s your most talented offensive weapon by far — use him! The Seahawks’ defense has been terrible against the run and is allowing 149.7 rushing yards per game (third-worst in the NFL). Saquon Barkley and the Giants need to take advantage of this.

More Darius Slayton. Quarterback Daniel Jones and wide receiver Darius Slayton need to rekindle that 2019 connection like they did against both Green Bay and Jacksonville. Against a 23rd-ranked Seahawks pass defense, the Giants must rely on the fourth-year receiver on numerous occasions.

X-factor

Kayvon Thibodeaux is our X-factor for the week. The rookie outside linebacker has a big task going against a productive Seahawks offense led by Smith and Walker and must come up big with Oshane Ximines ruled out and Azeez Ojulari on injured reserve.

Did you know?

The Giants have an opportunity to beat the Seahawks twice in a row for the first time since 2008-10. The Giants upset Seattle in 2020 after losing four straight to Pete Carroll’s men. Prior to the four-game losing streak, Big Blue blew out Seattle in both 2008 and 2010 (before the Russell Wilson era began).

The pick

This matchup won’t be easy. The Giants are playing in a tough environment at Lumen Field and won’t have two of their starting offensive linemen in left guard Ben Bredeson (knee) and right tackle Evan Neal (knee).

But Daboll, along with the efforts of Jones and Barkley, should find a way to score and take pressure off a Giants defense that must face the talented Kenneth Walker and surprisingly productive Geno Smith. Seattle’s defense is 29th in total defense (399.1 yards allowed per game) and tied for 28th in scoring (26.6 points allowed per game). Giants 20, Seahawks 13.

