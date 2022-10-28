One of the main concerns for the Giants entering this season was the secondary. The group lacked true experience across the board following the offseason releases of cornerback James Bradberry and safety Logan Ryan. That usually doesn’t mesh well with a blitz-heavy philosophy, like the one Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale implements.

But through seven games, the defensive backfield has kept its head way above water. The 6-1 Giants are 15th in the NFL with 211.0 passing yards allowed per game — a much better mark than initially anticipated.

And a lot of the success has to do with a guy who wasn’t even on the active roster until Week 2.

With injuries to other players, boundary cornerback Fabian Moreau has assumed a significant starting role on a defense asking a lot from its corners. And the sixth-year veteran has answered the call.

Through six games (three starts), Moreau has allowed quarterbacks to complete just 46.7% of passes with a 73.2 rating when targeted. This is a lower allowed completion rate than cornerbacks Adoree’ Jackson (53.8%) and Darnay Holmes (53.6%), both clearcut starters entering the regular season. Both Moreau and Holmes have allowed a 73.2 passer rating when targeted, while Jackson has allowed an 88.4 rating.

Perfect timing. Even better, this great production from Moreau has come at such a crucial part of the season. He’s started the last three games when the Giants needed to face Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers, Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson, and a young Jaguars offense led by quarterback Trevor Lawrence and numerous talented receivers.

Moreau, along with the rest of the secondary, allowed the Packers to gain just 207 yards through the air before letting the Ravens gain just 195. He and the defense are also playing great fourth-quarter football — the unit has allowed only seven total fourth-quarter points en route to three victories.

Earning the reps. Aaron Robinson, who was the starting boundary corner opposite Jackson to begin the year, is on injured reserve with a knee injury. He still must miss at least one more game. Rookie corner Cor’Dale Flott is dealing with a calf injury and hasn’t suited up since Week 3.

It’s unclear when Robinson and Flott will be back and healthy. But when they do return, expect Moreau to still retain his starting boundary role. He’s shown strength in defending the pass and can stay on the field when other Giants defensive backs simply cannot.

