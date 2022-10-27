New York online sports betting gross gaming revenue eclipsed the $1 billion mark in less than a year of operation.

Since its Jan. 8, 2022 launch, New York online sports betting has reported $1.03 billion in gross gaming revenue, far and away tops in the country this year.

At the state’s 51% sports betting tax rate, New York has generated more than $524.1 million in taxes in just about 10 months.

Operators top $1 billion in online revenue

Overall, the state reported $365,676,278 in online sports bets for the week ending Oct. 23 and $33,596,424 in gross gaming revenue.

Sen. Joseph P. Addabbo Jr., one of the state’s biggest proponents of online sports betting, described topping $1 billion in gross gaming revenue as “incredible.”

“That is an incredible achievement — especially in only a 10 month timespan with only 9 operators — with the majority of this money going towards the state’s educational coffers, gaming addiction programs, as well as youth sports programs,” Addabbo Jr. told Elite Sports New York.

Addabbo said he sees even greater potential for New York’s sports betting market as the state moves into its second year of operation in 2023.

A full NFL season, the NHL and NBA seasons, and the World Series will only benefit New York sports betting, he said.

“As we seek to possibly expand into iGaming, I am confident that New York will continue to lead the pack and be the premier mobile gaming destination in the country.”

Full New York online sports betting numbers

The New York State Gaming Commission released handle and revenue reports for Caesars Sportsbook NY, DraftKings Sportsbook NY, FanDuel NY, BetMGM, WynnBET NY, PointsBet NY, Bally Bet NY, Resorts World Bet, and BetRivers NY for the week ending Oct. 23.

Here are the handle breakdowns for the nine sportsbooks.

FanDuel : $145,517,907

: $145,517,907 DraftKings : $126,849,569

: $126,849,569 Caesars : $45,944,388

: $45,944,388 BetMGM : $24,787,892

: $24,787,892 BetRivers : $9,649,696

: $9,649,696 PointsBet : $9,066,737

: $9,066,737 WynnBET : $2,092,544

: $2,092,544 Resorts World : $1,470,309

: $1,470,309 Bally Bet: $297,235

Here are the total handles for the nine sportsbooks since the Jan. 8 launch. FanDuel is the only operator in the state to eclipse $5 billion in total handle so far.

FanDuel : $5,057,923,726

: $5,057,923,726 DraftKings : $3,379,107,558

: $3,379,107,558 Caesars : $2,335,329,113

: $2,335,329,113 BetMGM : $1,086,176,530

: $1,086,176,530 BetRivers : $319,786,724

: $319,786,724 PointsBet : $332,796,165

: $332,796,165 WynnBET : $69,717,548

: $69,717,548 Resorts World : $44,577,224

: $44,577,224 Bally Bet: $4,093,823

NY Sports Betting Revenues

For the week of Oct. 23, the nine sportsbooks reported a total of $33,596,424 in gross gaming revenue.

At New York’s 51% online sports betting tax rate, this resulted in $17.1 million in tax revenue.

Here are the total gross gaming revenues for the week:

FanDuel : $15,213,894

: $15,213,894 DraftKings: $10,841,852

$10,841,852 Caesars: $3,835,624

$3,835,624 BetMGM : $1,828,807

: $1,828,807 PointsBet : $905,904

: $905,904 BetRivers : $633,600

WynnBET : $156,846

: $156,846 Resorts World : $180,778

: $180,778 Bally Bet: ($881)

Here are the total gross gaming revenues since the Jan. 8 launch: