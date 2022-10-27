Yankees players are reportedly upset about the negativity surrounding their postseason flop, specifically that Aaron Judge was booed at Yankee Stadium during his brutal ALCS.

Mike Francesa has a simple message: Toughen up.

“They booed Joe DiMaggio. They booed Mickey Mantle,” the WFAN legend said on his BetRivers podcast. “The Yankee fan wants to go to the World Series. He hasn’t been to the World Series in a long time. He pays a lot of money to go to these games. He makes a big effort to fight traffic and fight everything and expenses to go to the game. And he’s disappointed.

“They have showered Judge with love forever. But when you don’t perform in the big spot in this town, you’re going to hear it. When they booed the (Derek) Jeter teams at one time, I remember Jeter saying, “We deserved it.’ That should be the answer. ‘We deserved it,’ not, ‘What are you doing booing us?’ You’ve got to be tougher than that.”

SNY reported Wednesday the Yankees’ “external toxicity” could lead Judge and other players to want out and hurt the team as it pursues free agents. From the report:

More than one Yankee player has told his agent this week that playing at the Stadium last weekend was an unusually brutal experience. It was hard for many teammates to believe that fans booed Judge. Even a difficult person and underperformer like Josh Donaldson was turned into a somewhat sympathetic figure internally by the force of the jeering.

In the days that followed, many in the organization were surprised by the tone of fan and media reaction. Rivals were shocked too. … More than I’ve ever seen, players don’t want to be Yankees.

Francesa is not buying it.

“You don’t perform, you get booed,” he said. “You perform, you get a ticker tape parade. It’s how it works.”

