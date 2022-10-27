Kings do kingly things.

“Yanks using Red Sox comeback as motivation was a disgrace,” WFAN legend Mike Francesa tweeted on Thursday morning. “(Derek) Jeter said it best: “Makes me sick.”

The big guy then added: “The Yankees stopped acting like Yankees years ago. Empty uniforms.”

Francesa has been hammering the Bombers since they were swept out of the ALCS by the Astros to wrap up their 13th consecutive season without winning the American League pennant. He declared them “masters of the excuse” and called for general manager Brian Cashman’s firing on his BetRivers podcast. But it appears Jeter’s Wednesday comments at his Turn 2 Foundation charity event — he said he was sickened by the fact the Yankees tried to use the Red Sox’s comeback in the 2004 ALCS as motivation before Game 4 against Houston — has fired Francesa up further.

Francesa has yet to weigh in on the Yankees’ apparent decision to retain manager Aaron Boone for a sixth season. Owner Hal Steinbrenner told The Associated Press he plans to bring Boone back on Wednesday. Boone has two years left on his contract. Cashman’s contract is about to expire; the expectation is he will also return. But Steinbrenner did not confirm that.

“As far as Boone’s concerned, we just signed him and for all the same reasons I listed a year ago, I believe he is a very good manager,” Steinbrenner said. “I don’t see a change there.”

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]