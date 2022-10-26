Nick Gates is nearing the end of a remarkable journey.

The Giants will add the offensive lineman to their active roster Wednesday, according to ESPN. Gates has not played in a game since suffering a gruesome leg injury last September. And there was doubt he would play again as recently as this spring.

Gates broke his fibula and tibia and later developed compartment syndrome. He has undergone seven surgeries in total. Gates has been on the physically unable to perform list all season long, but has been practicing in recent weeks.

The Giants opened Gates’ 21-day PUP practice window (it expires Wednesday) earlier than necessary for him to play this season. That suggests Gates is ready to play, or close to it. But given several players are inactive on game day each week, Gates could conceivably continue to work his way back in practice and delay his on-field return further.

Gates was the Giants’ starting center last season. They are set at the moment with Jon Feliciano. But Gates has also played guard, where Ben Bredeson is currently injured. So if he is ready to go, he could see playing time as soon as Sunday’s game at the Seahawks.

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]