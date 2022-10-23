THAT’S HOW YOU START A GAME! 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/HDMWgaou4j — New York Giants (@Giants) October 23, 2022

And just like that, the New York Football Giants are off and running.

Quarterback Daniel Jones and the offense began their matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars with the ball. They immediately proceeded to march down the field and take an early 7-0 lead.

We had talked earlier this week about how New York needed to use the passing game more since Jacksonville is good against the rush and not-so-good against the pass. That’s how Big Blue approached things on the game-opening 75-yard drive.

Jones went 6-of-7 for 65 yards and that touchdown pass to Darius Slayton. There was only one positive rushing play during this series, which was a 14-yard run by Jones for a first down. Slayton has already racked up 44 yards on two catches, while Wan’Dale Robinson has three catches for 12 yards.

