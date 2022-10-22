Starting Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will not take the field against the Jets this Sunday. The veteran suffered a hamstring injury during last Monday’s loss to the Chargers and was day-to-day this past week.

Fourth-year quarterback Brett Rypien will get the start for Denver.

While Russell Wilson wanted to play despite a hamstring injury and did everything he could to play, the Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett will hold back the 9-time Pro Bowl QB vs. the Jets to allow him to heal and prevent a lingering injury, per sources. Brett Rypien gets the start. pic.twitter.com/UR11TisM8S — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 22, 2022

This Jets defense is coming together amid a three-game win streak and shouldn’t have many issues going against a weak Broncos offensive line and an inexperienced quarterback in Rypien. If Denver’s offense was only able to score 15.2 points per game (last in the NFL through six weeks) with Wilson under center, it’s unimaginable how ineffective the unit might be with Rypien. The 26-year-old has a career 61.2 passer rating in four games (one start).

Expect head coach Robert Saleh to unleash his pass rushers to force Rypien into making mistakes. Defensive success for the Jets would take pressure off Gang Green’s young offense, which must face a talented Broncos defense (third in total defense, fourth in scoring).

This was already supposed to be a low-scoring bout with Russell Wilson under center. The Jets would’ve only needed to score around 20-25 points to win the game against the 11-year veteran. Now, it’s looking like the Jets may only need to score 17-20. I don’t see Rypien and this putrid Denver offense finding much success against a Jets defense that looks improved.

Luckily, the Jets have the offensive pieces to reach that mark. Rookie running back Breece Hall has 318 combined scrimmage yards over the last two games and the team is 3-0 following the return of Zach Wilson from injury. However, the team will be without second-year receiver Elijah Moore, who requested a trade earlier in the week. He will be a healthy scratch for Sunday while Denzel Mims takes his place on the roster.

