The Broncos? A disaster. The Jets? One of the hottest teams in football.

What a world.

Gang Green is a one-point underdog on Sunday in Denver (via Sports Betting Dime) despite riding a three-game win streak. Can the Jets make it four in a row? Here are the ESNY staff picks:

Matt Musico, editor. The Russell Wilson experience has gotten off to a … sub-optimal start. While the Broncos are 2-1 at home so far this year, they get to face an undefeated road team in the Jets. Breece Hall and the ground game are cruising, Zach Wilson hasn’t been great but has made some big throws, and the defense is rolling. All the change in time zones (CDT in Green Bay, back to EDT during the week, and now MDT in Denver) plus the change in elevation could play a role for New York. Not enough for the underdogs to once again come out victorious, though. Jets 30, Broncos 17.

Danny Small, staff writer. The Jets are making the trip to Mile High with high expectations. After giving Aaron Rodgers an absolute beatdown in Lambeau Field, the Jets are going for their fourth win in a row. The formula is simple: Run the ball and rush the quarterback. The Jets are the better team and somehow still the underdog against Wilson and the Broncos. Quinnen Williams will build on his Defensive Player of the Year case with two more sacks. Jets 31, Broncos 3.

Josh Benjamin, staff writer. Get a new roll of paper ready because Robert Saleh is about to collect yet another receipt. The Broncos are wasting Wilson thanks to Nathaniel Hackett’s clownishly horrible coaching. Denver’s defense will keep the game close but the Jets, unlike their opponents, are motivated. They’ll grind it out and pull off another surprise win on the road. Jets 23, Broncos 14.

Ryan Honey, staff writer. This will be a fairly low-scoring battle. The Broncos’ offense is horrendous (last with 15.2 points per game) while the defense was strong enough to hold the Justin Herbert-led Chargers to only 19 points in Monday night’s loss. So Zach Wilson and company should only need to score around 20-25 points to emerge victorious for the fourth straight week. And with the young offensive pieces (Wilson, rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson, rookie running back Hall, etc.) all coming together, Mike LaFleur’s unit shouldn’t have many issues reaching that mark. Jets 24, Broncos 17.

James Kratch, managing editor. Something weird is going to happen, because that’s all that ever happens since Hackett and Wilson were put together. But you know what? The Jets do well with weird now! What a world. The Broncos stink. Denzel Mims will make a play. Williams will continue to dominate. Four in a row! Jets 16, Broncos 11.

RECORDS TO DATE:

T1-Musico: 8-4 against the spread, 7-5 straight-up.

T1-Small: 8-4, 7-5

3-Benjamin: 6-6, 7-5

4-Honey: 6-6, 6-6

5-Kratch: 6-6, 5-7

