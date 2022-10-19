The NFL apparently had a hootenanny of a fall meeting on Tuesday in Manhattan.

Rams owner Stan Kroenke ís going to eat the remaining $571 million of the league’s settlement with St. Louis after his team bolted to Los Angeles. Colts owner Jim Irsay thinks there is “merit” to forcing Daniel Snyder to sell the Commanders due to his many scandals (and that the votes will eventually be there). Snyder said he’s not selling and seemed to hint at suing ESPN in a Trump-esque missive in response to Irsay. The Black Friday game on Amazon Prime is now official. And Cowboys owner Jerry Jones got pissed about commissioner Roger Goodell’s contract and started throwing verbal haymakers!

From Pro Football Talk:

PFT has confirmed that the owners, by a vote of 31-1, concluded on Tuesday that the league’s compensation committee is authorized to negotiate a new deal with Goodell. Jones was the lone dissenter.

And Jones, via Seth Wickersham and Don Van Natta, Jr. of ESPN.com, told (Patriots owner Bob) Kraft, “Don’t f— with me.”

“Excuse me?” Kraft said.

“Don’t mess with me,” Jones said, modifying his language.

(…)

As one source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT, Jones’s frustration likely comes from the fact that he’s not on the compensation committee, and due to the fact that no other owner joined him in opposing the measure. Per the source, Kraft wasn’t the only subject of Jones’s ire. Both Giants owner John Mara and Browns owner Jimmy Haslam caught some flak, too.

This is not the first time Jones has had an issue with Goodell’s contract — not the decision to retain him, but rather the terms of the deal and how he obtains the piles of money he receives to be the league’s human heat shield. And Mara has been involved in that area in the past. As has Kraft. And you also figure Jones might be upset he wasn’t invited to the wedding last week as well.

Here’s the Snyder statement, by the way.

A letter Commanders owner Dan Snyder sent to his fellow NFL owners earlier today. 👇 pic.twitter.com/Jqqn77K2ZR — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) October 19, 2022

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]