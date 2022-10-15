The Jets have won two straight for the first time since the 2020 season (when they only won two games, period). Head coach Robert Saleh’s defense is coming together, quarterback Zach Wilson is back and healthy, and the young offensive weapons are showing why the organization acquired them in the first place.

But this Sunday, Gang Green will have one of its largest tests of the season when the team enters Lambeau Field to face Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

Rodgers, a two-time reigning MVP, doesn’t have a talented receiving corps alongside him with star wideout Davante Adams now in Las Vegas. He’s still Rodgers, though. He can still dial it up at age 38 if given the opportunity, regardless of the receivers he has to work with.

Are the Jets up for the task?

Jets at Packers

When: Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022

Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Radio: ESPN Radio New York 98.7 FM

Keys to victory

Pressure. Green Bay sports a weak receiving corps, as we alluded to previously. And the Sauce Gardner-D.J. Reed cornerback duo has shown great potential. But Rodgers will still make you pay if you give him time in the pocket. The Jets can’t let that happen and need to release the hounds — defensive ends Carl Lawson and John Franklin-Myers — against the Packers’ offensive line.

Run the football. It’s obvious, especially after last week’s 197-scrimmage-yard performance, that rookie running back Breece Hall is the lead dog in the Jets backfield. With Wilson and the Jets’ offense going against a strong Packers secondary, utilizing Hall and second-year back Michael Carter will help open up the play action.

Extend plays. But if the Jets also want to find any success through the air, their second-year quarterback will need to extend plays. With this banged-up offensive line, Wilson and the offense will fare better if he can make something happen outside the pocket.

X-Factor

I need to go with Gardner this week. The rookie cornerback has been tremendous and recorded his first career interception in last week’s win over Miami. But against a future first-ballot Hall of Famer in Rodgers, Gardner will need to take his talents to another level.

Did you know?

The Jets haven’t defeated the Packers since…2006!

It was Rodgers’ second year in the league. He wasn’t even a starter yet — it was still Brett Favre’s team. But the Jets entered Lambeau Field and defeated Green Bay by a score of 38-10.

The Jets’ quarterback at the time? Chad Pennington. Their leading rusher for the game? Cedric Houston.

Will New York end the unfortunate streak this Sunday?

The pick

The Jets enter Lambeau Field coming off one of their best wins in years — a 40-17 thumping of the Dolphins. Gang Green’s defense has greatly improved and the Sauce Gardner-D.J. Reed cornerback duo shouldn’t have many issues going against the Packers receivers, who couldn’t even produce much in the second half last week against a banged-up Giants secondary.

With the Aaron Rodgers era in Green Bay seemingly on a downward spiral, and the Jets young offensive pieces coming together (SEE: Breece Hall’s 197-yard performance last week), the Jets should outplay the Packers by just enough to record their fourth victory. Jets 30, Packers 27.

