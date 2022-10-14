The Jets are heading into Week 6 with their first two-game winning streak under head coach Robert Saleh. Can they make it three straight? It won’t be easy as Zach Wilson and Co. head to Lambeau Field to face an aggravated Aaron Rodgers and his Green Bay Packers.

Gang Green is undefeated on the road this season. They slayed a dragon by winning in Pittsburgh for the first time since 2010, and coming into Green Bay will certainly be another test for this young squad full of offensive firepower. The Jets enter this matchup as 7.5-point underdogs, according to Sports Betting Dime.

Fans can watch this game on FOX, which will start on Sunday at 1 pm ET. Here are our staff picks.

Josh Benjamin, staff writer (6-4 against the spread, 7-3 straight-up): Aaron Rodgers is a controversial yet proud man, and there’s no way he’ll let New York beat him twice in a row. Gang Green will put up another strong effort but not enough to combat the Pack in what’s supposed to be a chilly day at Lambeau. The Cheeseheads bounce back. Packers 34, Jets 17.

Danny Small, staff writer (6-4, 6-4): The Jets are starting to take off. They are dominating fourth quarters this season, outscoring opponents by 38 points. For all the criticism of Robert Saleh’s heavy rotations, it’s paying off late in games. The Packers enter Sunday after blowing a late lead to the Giants in London. The Jets are going to do more than cover the point spread. They are going to beat a sluggish Green Bay in Lambeau. Jets 38, Packers 21.

Ryan Honey, staff writer (5-5, 5-5): The Jets enter Lambeau Field coming off one of their best wins in years — a 40-17 thumping of the Dolphins. Gang Green’s defense has greatly improved and the Sauce Gardner-D.J. Reed cornerback duo shouldn’t have many issues going against the Packers receivers, who couldn’t even produce much in the second half last week against a banged-up Giants secondary.

With the Aaron Rodgers era in Green Bay seemingly on a downward spiral, and the Jets young offensive pieces coming together (SEE: Breece Hall’s 197-yard performance last week), the Jets should outplay the Packers by just enough to record their fourth victory. Jets 30, Packers 27.

Matt Musico, editor (7-3, 6-4): We haven’t seen the Jets with this kind of momentum in quite some time. Can they keep the good vibes going? I’m going to go out on a limb here and say they can get it done. They’re young enough and cocky enough to not be intimidated by Lambeau Field, and the Packers are likely still trying to recover from their trip across the pond. Jets 28, Packers 24.

