As the Giants continue their surprising NFL start and the Yankees march through the MLB playoffs, it’s no wonder that New York online sports betting nearly had a record-setting week.

The New York State Gaming Commission reported $42.9 million in gross gaming revenue for the week ending Oct. 9, just $3 million shy of the all-time state gross gaming revenue total set during the week ending Jan. 23.

New York online sports betting marches on

The state reported $319.3 million in handle for the week, a decrease of $3 million from the week prior.

The New York State Gaming Commission released handle and revenue reports for Caesars Sportsbook NY, DraftKings Sportsbook NY, FanDuel NY, BetMGM, WynnBET NY, PointsBet NY, Bally Bet NY, Resorts World Bet, and BetRivers NY for the week ending Oct. 9.

The state reported $319,286,550 in total online sports bets for the week. Here are the handle breakdowns for the nine sportsbooks.

FanDuel : $123,884,383

: $123,884,383 DraftKings : $110,889,391

: $110,889,391 Caesars : $41,863,201

: $41,863,201 BetMGM : $21,062,818

: $21,062,818 PointsBet : $9,200,008

: $9,200,008 BetRivers : $8,781,480

: $8,781,480 WynnBET : $1,847,685

: $1,847,685 Resorts World : $1,389,540

: $1,389,540 Bally Bet: $368,045

Here are the total handles for the nine sportsbooks since the Jan. 8 launch. FanDuel is the only operator in the state to eclipse $4 billion in total handle so far.

FanDuel : $4,785,802,686

: $4,785,802,686 DraftKings : $3,137,935,576

: $3,137,935,576 Caesars : $2,249,446,233

: $2,249,446,233 BetMGM : $1,039,137,155

: $1,039,137,155 BetRivers : $301,718,490

: $301,718,490 PointsBet : $315,913,185

: $315,913,185 WynnBET : $65,705,567

: $65,705,567 Resorts World : $41,659,567

: $41,659,567 Bally Bet: $3,509,320

NY Sports Betting Revenues

For the week of Oct. 9, the nine sportsbooks reported a total of $42,973,728 in gross gaming revenue.

At New York’s 51% online sports betting tax rate, this resulted in $21.9 million in tax revenue.

Here are the total gross gaming revenues for the week:

FanDuel : $19,501,394

: $19,501,394 DraftKings: $14,012,922

$14,012,922 Caesars: $5,304,036

$5,304,036 BetMGM : $2,604,708

: $2,604,708 BetRivers :$857,328

PointsBet : $395,195

: $395,195 WynnBET : $141,148

: $141,148 Resorts World : $140,435

: $140,435 Bally Bet: $16,562

From Jan. 8 to Oct. 9, the total gross gaming revenues in New York have been reported at $956,947,298 a total of more than $488 million in taxes for the state.

Here are the total gross gaming revenues since the Jan. 8 launch: