As the Giants continue their surprising NFL start and the Yankees march through the MLB playoffs, it’s no wonder that New York online sports betting nearly had a record-setting week.
The New York State Gaming Commission reported $42.9 million in gross gaming revenue for the week ending Oct. 9, just $3 million shy of the all-time state gross gaming revenue total set during the week ending Jan. 23.
New York online sports betting marches on
The state reported $319.3 million in handle for the week, a decrease of $3 million from the week prior.
The New York State Gaming Commission released handle and revenue reports for Caesars Sportsbook NY, DraftKings Sportsbook NY, FanDuel NY, BetMGM, WynnBET NY, PointsBet NY, Bally Bet NY, Resorts World Bet, and BetRivers NY for the week ending Oct. 9.
The state reported $319,286,550 in total online sports bets for the week. Here are the handle breakdowns for the nine sportsbooks.
- FanDuel: $123,884,383
- DraftKings: $110,889,391
- Caesars: $41,863,201
- BetMGM: $21,062,818
- PointsBet: $9,200,008
- BetRivers: $8,781,480
- WynnBET: $1,847,685
- Resorts World: $1,389,540
- Bally Bet: $368,045
- CAESARS SPORTSBOOK
UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS
- DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK
FREE $1,050 BONUS
- FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK
FREE $1,000 BET
- BETMGM SPORTSBOOK
FREE $1,000 BET
- BARSTOOL SPORTSBOOK
FREE $1,000 BET
Here are the total handles for the nine sportsbooks since the Jan. 8 launch. FanDuel is the only operator in the state to eclipse $4 billion in total handle so far.
- FanDuel: $4,785,802,686
- DraftKings: $3,137,935,576
- Caesars: $2,249,446,233
- BetMGM: $1,039,137,155
- BetRivers: $301,718,490
- PointsBet: $315,913,185
- WynnBET: $65,705,567
- Resorts World: $41,659,567
- Bally Bet: $3,509,320
NY Sports Betting Revenues
For the week of Oct. 9, the nine sportsbooks reported a total of $42,973,728 in gross gaming revenue.
At New York’s 51% online sports betting tax rate, this resulted in $21.9 million in tax revenue.
Here are the total gross gaming revenues for the week:
- FanDuel: $19,501,394
- DraftKings: $14,012,922
- Caesars: $5,304,036
- BetMGM: $2,604,708
- BetRivers:$857,328
- PointsBet: $395,195
- WynnBET: $141,148
- Resorts World: $140,435
- Bally Bet: $16,562
From Jan. 8 to Oct. 9, the total gross gaming revenues in New York have been reported at $956,947,298 a total of more than $488 million in taxes for the state.
Here are the total gross gaming revenues since the Jan. 8 launch:
- FanDuel: $447,947,607
- DraftKings: $235,404,559
- Caesars: $171,583,347
- BetMGM: $57,551,917
- PointsBet: $20,661,006
- BetRivers: $16,321,346
- WynnBET: $5,046,865
- Resorts World: $2,190,060
- Bally Bet: $240,589