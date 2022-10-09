The Jets are preparing for their first AFC East matchup of the year in Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins. Following a crazy late-game comeback last Sunday in Pittsburgh against the Steelers, they have the luxury of doing it at home in front of the MetLife Stadium crowd. Gang Green is probably happy about that, but tight end C.J. Uzomah may be excited for more than one reason.

After all, there has been another significant sports storyline going on throughout New York City this weekend, and it involves the Mets. After looking lifeless in Game 1 of the Wild Card series on Friday at Citi Field, they came to force a do-or-die Game 3 Sunday night.

On his way into the office to prepare for his work day, Uzomah used it as an opportunity to shout out the Mets:

Now that’s a man who knows how to make many Jets fans even more excited than they already are on Sunday, right?

Already in his eighth year as a pro football player, this is Uzomah’s first season with the Jets. He spent the first seven years of his NFL career as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals. The Georgia native also spent his college years at Auburn. With those hometown roots, it would’ve been reasonable to assume he’s a Braves fan, but I guess not.

That’s OK — the Mets can use all the rooting and good juju they can get as Chris Bassitt takes the mound Sunday night with hopes of helping New York advance to the NLDS.

Matt Musico can be reached at [email protected] and you can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.