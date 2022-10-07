For the first time in NFL London Game history, two winning teams will face one another. The Giants and Packers have identical 3-1 records on the line in this Week 5 matchup. Since these two will be in England, the start time is slated for 9:30 am ET. The game can be seen on NFL Network.

New York is heading into this game as an eight-point underdog (via Sports Betting Dime). Here are the ESNY staff picks for this week:

Josh Benjamin, staff writer (5-3 against the spread, 5-3 straight-up): Just how real are the Brian Daboll Giants? We’ll soon find out in London town. Big Blue has a date with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, who don’t look quite the force they once were despite their matching 3-1 record. Green Bay has struggled against the run, paving the way for another big game from Saquon Barkley. Rodgers is better than Daniel Jones by a wide margin but has gotten old and predictable. Look for another fairly low-scoring affair and the Giants just eking out another win. Giants 24, Packers 17

Danny Small, staff writer (5-3, 5-3): The Giants are up against it this weekend. They are banged up at QB and have to travel across the pond to London. And did we mention they have to play Aaron Rodgers? The Giants keep winning games, but they are up against it in Week 5. Packers 27, Giants 9.

Ryan Honey, staff writer (5-3, 5-3): The Giants didn’t sign a temporary starting quarterback this week with Daniel Jones battling an ankle injury and Tyrod Taylor recovering from a concussion. That’s a good sign — Jones has looked healthy in practice and is set to start against the Packers in London.

However, that doesn’t change the fact that Aaron Rodgers is standing on the other sideline. The Giants’ defense has impressed thus far but hasn’t faced a quarterback in 2022 as good as the 38-year-old. Rodgers is a two-time reigning MVP, and while he doesn’t have a reliable slate of weapons, he could still pick apart a young, injury-hampered Giants secondary that’s only needed to face Ryan Tannehill, Baker Mayfield, Cooper Rush, and Justin Fields. No thanks to that, as well as the offense’s limitations (battered and bruised offensive line, no passing game, et cetera), the Giants should have a tough time keeping up with Green Bay. Packers 27, Giants 13.

Matt Musico, editor (6-2, 5-3): The odds of quarterback Daniel Jones lining up under center have improved throughout the week. That’s good because the Giants are heading to Europe without a ton of offensive firepower outside of Saquon Barkley. While the Packers haven’t looked nearly as explosive without Davante Adams catching passes, it’s still Green Bay and Aaron Rodgers. This will be a good test for Wink Martindale’s defense. Packers 27, Giants 20.

