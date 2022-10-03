Ben Simmons doing his thing out there:

Ben Simmons with the turnaround fadeaway: pic.twitter.com/JbKEf9dqXF — Kevin Kinkead (@Kevin_Kinkead) October 4, 2022

Clank!

Actually, the sound is probably more like a thud since he missed the rim entirely, but to be fair, he did have noted defender Georges “clamps” Niang on him. Ben later bricked a couple of free throws, so he’s already in midseason form as he makes his Nets debut.

I am watching the game now. They are using Ben as the primary ball handler. Kyrie has been spending most of his time off-ball, playing the two. The Sixers, missing James Harden and Joel Embiid, jumped out to a huge lead but started coughing it up in the second quarter, and who gives a shit anyway since it’s preseason.

On a more serious note, Simmons did drop a couple of dimes. He’s always been an awesome passer and playing with Kyrie and KD is gonna make him even better in that department. I just wonder how it’s gonna look with him at the 1 and Nic Claxton at the 5, which is a unique setup. Claxton is more of a lob catcher and rim runner compared to how Joel Embiid fit with Ben, so if you really like the Xs and Os of basketball, keep an eye on the Nets this season.

