The Jets have a crucial matchup in Week 4 against the Steelers on Sunday. As New York got ready during pre-game warmups, cornerback D.J. Reed did his best to get Gang Green jacked up for this showdown:

The Jets and Steelers are both 1-2 entering this game in Pittsburgh. Head coach Mike Tomlin’s team has lost two straight after a victorious Week 1. As for the Jets, it’s been a roller coaster ride. They laid an egg at home against the Ravens before pulling out a huge comeback against the Browns in Week 2. The good feelings from that were quickly erased by the Bengals at MetLife Stadium in Week 3.

But this week is a little different. New York has its young quarterback under center again in Zach Wilson. He’ll have a fair amount of pressure on him to get this team on a winning track. Hopefully, having someone more mobile than Joe Flacco in the backfield will lead to a different game plan.

