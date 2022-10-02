d.j. reed jets
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets have a crucial matchup in Week 4 against the Steelers on Sunday. As New York got ready during pre-game warmups, cornerback D.J. Reed did his best to get Gang Green jacked up for this showdown:

The Jets and Steelers are both 1-2 entering this game in Pittsburgh. Head coach Mike Tomlin’s team has lost two straight after a victorious Week 1. As for the Jets, it’s been a roller coaster ride. They laid an egg at home against the Ravens before pulling out a huge comeback against the Browns in Week 2. The good feelings from that were quickly erased by the Bengals at MetLife Stadium in Week 3.

But this week is a little different. New York has its young quarterback under center again in Zach Wilson. He’ll have a fair amount of pressure on him to get this team on a winning track. Hopefully, having someone more mobile than Joe Flacco in the backfield will lead to a different game plan.

Matt Musico can be reached at [email protected] and you can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.


Matt Musico
Matt Musico is an editor for ESNY. He’s been writing about baseball and the Mets for the past decade. His work has been featured on numberFire, MetsMerized Online, Bleacher Report, and Yahoo! Sports.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR