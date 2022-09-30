The Giants’ roster will once again be shorthanded for Sunday’s Week 4 matchup with the Bears at MetLife Stadium.

Giants missing some key players Sunday vs. Bears. All OUT: WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee)

WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring)

DL Leonard Williams (knee)

CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf)

DB Nick McCloud (hamstring) — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) September 30, 2022

The wide receiver room is dangerously thin. Rookie Wan’Dale Robinson hasn’t played since suffering a knee injury during the Week 1 win over the Titans. Kadarius Toney didn’t play this past Monday in the Week 3 loss to the Cowboys and is now missing Sunday’s game. Sterling Shepard also tore his ACL Monday and is out for the year.

Kenny Golladay, Richie James, David Sills, and Darius Slayton are left on the active roster, with the Giants likely to elevate a practice squad receiver. The coaching staff only seems to trust James and Sills but may be forced to utilize both Golladay and Slayton a significant amount against Chicago.

Defensive lineman Leonard Williams is missing his second straight game, which is awful news for a defense that must limit the impact of Chicago’s rushing attack. The Giants allowed the Cowboys to rush for 176 yards with Williams sidelined in Week 3. Expect Nick Williams to start in his place.

In the secondary, rookie Cor’Dale Flott will miss Sunday’s matchup after starting in Aaron Robinson’s place each of the last two games. Robinson missed Weeks 2 and 3 after getting his appendix removed but is expected to play against the Bears.

With Nick McCloud out a third straight game, New York could look to Fabian Moreau for depth purposes in the defensive backfield. Moreau, who can fill multiple roles, was on the field for 61% of the defensive snaps and 35% of the special teams snaps against the Cowboys.

