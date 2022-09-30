FanDuel’s dominance of New York online sports betting continues, and with football season in full swing it doesn’t seem to be in danger of handing over its crown anytime soon.
Since the start of College Football in early September and the NFL kicking off on Sept. 8, FanDuel has reported $466.8 million in online sports bets in the Empire State.
FanDuel Top New York Online Sports Betting Operator
FanDuel’s total September handle is $76 million greater than the second closest operator DraftKings total of $390.2 million.
FanDuel has also reported $61.2 million in gross gaming revenue over that same period of time compared with $39.8 million from DraftKings.
Caesars Sportsbook, the third most popular operator in the state, has recorded $152.6 million in bets since the start of September and $16.4 million in gross gaming revenue.
To find the last time FanDuel has been beaten in weekly handle, you need to go all the way back to January.
Caesars Sportsbook topped FanDuel in handle for the first three weeks of New York online sports betting, but since Jan. 30 FanDuel has never been topped by any of the other eight operators in the Empire State.
New York Sports Betting Handle
The New York State Gaming Commission released handle and revenue reports for Caesars Sportsbook NY, DraftKings Sportsbook NY, FanDuel NY, BetMGM, WynnBET NY, PointsBet NY, Bally Bet NY, and BetRivers NY for the week ending Sept. 25.
The state reported $301,639,691 in total online sports bets for the week. Here are the handle breakdowns for the nine sportsbooks.
- FanDuel: $122,029,798
- DraftKings: $97,694,658
- Caesars: $39,429,501
- BetMGM: $23,865,591
- BetRivers: $8,797,193
- PointsBet: $5,834,410
- WynnBET: $2,311,111
- Resorts World: $1,451,905
- Bally Bet: $225,523
Here are the total handles for the nine sportsbooks since the Jan. 8 launch. FanDuel is the only operator in the state to eclipse $4 billion in total handle so far.
- FanDuel: $4,534,063,702
- DraftKings: $2,915,599,086
- Caesars: $2,167,176,976
- BetMGM: $996,467,731
- BetRivers: $282,824,892
- PointsBet: $299,628,161
- WynnBET: $61,730,221
- Resorts World: $38,918,513
- Bally Bet: $5,976,508
NY Sports Betting Revenues
For the week of Sept. 25, the nine sportsbooks reported a total of $29,836,595 in gross gaming revenue.
At New York’s 51% online sports betting tax rate, this resulted in $15.2 million in tax revenue.
Here are the total gross gaming revenues for the week:
- FanDuel: $13,318,008
- DraftKings: $10,040,540
- Caesars: $3,818,314
- BetMGM: $1,998,159
- BetRivers: $454,252
- Resorts World: $217,419
- PointsBet: $17,570
- Bally Bet: $7,916
- WynnBET: ($35,584)
From Jan. 8 to Sept. 25, the total gross gaming revenues in New York have been reported at $886,084,665 a total of more than $457 million in taxes for the state.
Here are the total gross gaming revenues since the Jan. 8 launch:
- FanDuel: $418,038,661
- DraftKings: $216,968,086
- Caesars: $165,426,317
- BetMGM: $53,159,535
- PointsBet: $20,076,610
- BetRivers: $15,431,753
- WynnBET: $4,776,483
- Resorts World: $2,003,972
- Bally Bet: $203,248