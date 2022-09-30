FanDuel’s dominance of New York online sports betting continues, and with football season in full swing it doesn’t seem to be in danger of handing over its crown anytime soon.

Since the start of College Football in early September and the NFL kicking off on Sept. 8, FanDuel has reported $466.8 million in online sports bets in the Empire State.

FanDuel Top New York Online Sports Betting Operator

FanDuel’s total September handle is $76 million greater than the second closest operator DraftKings total of $390.2 million.

FanDuel has also reported $61.2 million in gross gaming revenue over that same period of time compared with $39.8 million from DraftKings.

Caesars Sportsbook, the third most popular operator in the state, has recorded $152.6 million in bets since the start of September and $16.4 million in gross gaming revenue.

To find the last time FanDuel has been beaten in weekly handle, you need to go all the way back to January.

Caesars Sportsbook topped FanDuel in handle for the first three weeks of New York online sports betting, but since Jan. 30 FanDuel has never been topped by any of the other eight operators in the Empire State.

New York Sports Betting Handle

The New York State Gaming Commission released handle and revenue reports for Caesars Sportsbook NY, DraftKings Sportsbook NY, FanDuel NY, BetMGM, WynnBET NY, PointsBet NY, Bally Bet NY, and BetRivers NY for the week ending Sept. 25.

The state reported $301,639,691 in total online sports bets for the week. Here are the handle breakdowns for the nine sportsbooks.

FanDuel : $122,029,798

: $122,029,798 DraftKings : $97,694,658

: $97,694,658 Caesars : $39,429,501

: $39,429,501 BetMGM : $23,865,591

: $23,865,591 BetRivers : $8,797,193

: $8,797,193 PointsBet : $5,834,410

: $5,834,410 WynnBET : $2,311,111

: $2,311,111 Resorts World : $1,451,905

: $1,451,905 Bally Bet: $225,523

Here are the total handles for the nine sportsbooks since the Jan. 8 launch. FanDuel is the only operator in the state to eclipse $4 billion in total handle so far.

FanDuel : $4,534,063,702

: $4,534,063,702 DraftKings : $2,915,599,086

: $2,915,599,086 Caesars : $2,167,176,976

: $2,167,176,976 BetMGM : $996,467,731

: $996,467,731 BetRivers : $282,824,892

: $282,824,892 PointsBet : $299,628,161

: $299,628,161 WynnBET : $61,730,221

: $61,730,221 Resorts World : $38,918,513

: $38,918,513 Bally Bet: $5,976,508

NY Sports Betting Revenues

For the week of Sept. 25, the nine sportsbooks reported a total of $29,836,595 in gross gaming revenue.

At New York’s 51% online sports betting tax rate, this resulted in $15.2 million in tax revenue.

Here are the total gross gaming revenues for the week:

FanDuel : $13,318,008

: $13,318,008 DraftKings: $10,040,540

$10,040,540 Caesars: $3,818,314

$3,818,314 BetMGM : $1,998,159

: $1,998,159 BetRivers : $454,252

Resorts World : $217,419

: $217,419 PointsBet : $17,570

: $17,570 Bally Bet : $7,916

: $7,916 WynnBET : ($35,584)

From Jan. 8 to Sept. 25, the total gross gaming revenues in New York have been reported at $886,084,665 a total of more than $457 million in taxes for the state.

Here are the total gross gaming revenues since the Jan. 8 launch: