It’s been another rough year for the Miami Marlins, and in more ways than one. The 2022 regular season is entering its final week, so the marketing department is trying to get creative to fill up the stadium. In this particular instance, they’re trying to get Mets fans to loanDepot park.

Why the heck would Mets fans want to spend the final days of the regular season watching the Marlins? Well, they’ll be playing the Braves from October 3rd through the 5th, and this is the marketing pitch:

New marketing strategy from the Marlins: directly "calling all Mets fans" to buy tickets to next week's Braves series in Miami 🤨 Final home series for the Marlins and the NL East title is coming down to the wire pic.twitter.com/zmqJuBvFRI — Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) September 27, 2022

That’s a bold strategy there, Cotton. Let’s see if it works out for them.

If we’re being honest, though, this is actually quite genius. When the Mets are in town to play the Marlins, there is typically a large presence of New York fans in the stands. And one of the top things on to-do lists for Mets fans right now is to cheer against the Braves. What better way to cross that item off their lists than to do it in person?

The Marlins have drawn just over 870,000 fans to loanDepot park this season, which is last in the National League. This is just the continuation of a trend that’s gone on for the past decade, too. The last time Miami didn’t finish last in the Senior Circuit in attendance was 2012. That was the first year Miami’s new park was open for business. Even then, they finished 12th out of 16 teams.

Depending on how the next few days go for the Mets and Braves, the NL East still may be on the line. All eyes will be on this weekend, as New York and Atlanta will duke it out for three games. If the division is still hanging in the balance after that head-to-head matchup, there could quite possibly be more than a few Mets fans at the park next week to root for the Marlins.

