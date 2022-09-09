The injuries keep on coming for the Jets‘ offense.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters starting left tackle Duane Brown will not suit up in Sunday’s season-opener against the Ravens on Friday. The veteran lineman, who the Jets signed in August to replace Mekhi Becton (who is out for the year with a knee injury), is dealing with a shoulder ailment.

Saleh suspects Brown was injured on Monday in practice. He lasted one PS game and a handful of practices. https://t.co/HDWjUBkgij — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) September 9, 2022

It’s possible Brown hits injured reserve, which would sideline him for at least four games.

This comes after it was revealed Wednesday Zach Wilson would be sidelined against Baltimore. Wilson suffered a knee injury in the preseason opener back on Aug. 12 and won’t be available until at least Week 4 (against the Steelers).

So where do the Jets go from here?

Well, it looks like George Fant will be headed back to the blindside. He played left tackle for virtually all of last season in relief of Becton, who injured his knee during the 2021 season opener and ended up missing the rest of the year. Fant returned to the right side in training camp to make way for Brown after his signing, but disaster has struck.

The Jets will also be starting rookie Max Mitchell, who they drafted in the fourth round out of Louisiana, at right tackle. There’s no confirming how well Mitchell will perform, but don’t expect much. He’s a mid-round draft pick who was only supposed to be a reserve swing tackle in his first season. When Becton went down, the Jets could’ve easily plugged in Mitchell at right tackle instead of signing the now-37-year-old Brown. But the team obviously wasn’t confident enough in the rookie to immediately take that route.

So now you have a promising interior on the offensive line and various weapons (including rookie receiver Garrett Wilson and rookie running back Breece Hall) on the offense. But also a rookie fourth-rounder starting at right tackle and 37-year-old Joe Flacco under center.

The Jets may not have much of a chance against a talented Baltimore roster this Sunday.

