WATCH: Mets fans still got some Timmy Trumpet action

The night wasn’t a complete lost cause.

Yes, the Dodgers’ 4-3 win over the Mets kept closer Edwin Diaz in the bullpen and denied the world Timmy Trumpet’s live rendition of “Narco.” But Trumpet did still, um, play the trumpet. He performed “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” during the seventh-inning stretch with Mr. and Mrs. Met. And he has vowed to return Wednesday and try again.

It was the first-ever baseball experience for Trumpet, who is Australian. From The Daily News:

“This is my first baseball game I’ve ever been to,” Timmy Trumpet said. “I can assure you, I’m officially a Mets fan for life.”

The Mets called the musician and asked if he would play the song live on Tuesday, but with Diaz not getting a chance to pitch, the trumpets were mostly silenced. Trumpet did get to throw out a ceremonial first pitch to Tyler Naquin, though — after which he enthusiastically jumped into Naquin’s arms — and perform “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” during the seventh-inning stretch.

Manager Buck Showalter said before the game that he would not let a potential viral moment impact his managerial decisions, saying he felt no obligation to put Diaz in just so he can hear the trumpets, which he admittedly loves. Showalter stuck to his words throughout Tuesday’s close game at Citi Field, which eventually went to the Dodgers 4-3.

