Dodgers thwart Mets’ Edwin Diaz fun | ESNY back page

The lead story: The trumpets are on hold. The Dodgers got some timely hitting and shut down the Mets’ bats in a 4-3 win on Tuesday night at Citi Field. That meant Timmy Trumpet didn’t get to perform “Narco” live for closer Edwin Diaz. But he says he will return Wednesday to try again!

The sidebar: The Yankees ended a three-game losing streak by doing what they do best when playing well: bludgeon the baseball. Aaron Judge blasted his 51st home run of the season and Andrew Benintendi and Anthony Rizzo also went deep in a 7-4 win over the Angels in Anaheim.

The standings: The Yankees (79-51) have a seven-game lead on the Rays for first place in the AL East. The loss column edge is six games. They also have a 8.5-game lead on the Guardians for the No. 2 seed in the AL (eight in the loss column). They are four games back of the Astros for home field advantage in the AL (four in the loss column).

The Mets (82-48) have a three-game lead on the Braves atop the NL East (standings and loss column). Their lead on the Cardinals for the No. 2 seed in the NL is seven games (standings and loss column). And they trail the Dodgers for the NL’s top seed by nine games (10 in the loss column).

The schedule: The Mets will host the Dodgers at 7:10 p.m. (SNY). And the Yankees are at the Angels at 9:38 p.m. (YES).

