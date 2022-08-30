Timmy Trumpet is in attendance at Citi Field for Tuesday night’s matchup between the Mets and Dodgers. The musical artist, who collaborated with Dutch DJ Blasterjaxx on the song “Narco” (Edwin Diaz’s infamous entrance song), is set to perform the catchy tune if Diaz enters Tuesday’s game.
It will be a sight to see if manager Buck Showalter sends his All-Star reliever out to the mound, and the musical artist and closing pitcher were actually able to link up prior to the ballgame.
Consider the trumpets cued. 🎺@TimmyTrumpet x @SugarDiaz39 pic.twitter.com/RLi6eqHxpL
— New York Mets (@Mets) August 30, 2022
Diaz, with Trumpet right beside him, told reporters he hopes Trumpet can return to Queens on Wednesday if he isn’t asked to pitch Tuesday. It’s unclear if that would occur, however.
Diaz’s top goal, if called upon, will be to close out the almighty Dodgers, who have an MLB-best 89-38 record. But the performance by Trumpet is likely what fans are waiting for the most. The scene would birth an incredible atmosphere that has Queens shaking.
- CAESARS SPORTSBOOK
UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS
- DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK
FREE $1,050 BONUS
- FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK
FREE $1,000 BET
- BETMGM SPORTSBOOK
FREE $1,000 BET
- BARSTOOL SPORTSBOOK
FREE $1,000 BET
The Mets’ September schedule can be described as a “cakewalk,” with series against the Nationals, Pirates (twice), Marlins (twice), Cubs, and Athletics. But this important three-game stretch against the Dodgers comes first. It’ll be one of the more crucial series of the year given the current status of the NL East division (the Mets are up by only 3.0 games over the Braves). The series could also be a preview of the National League Championship Series, but let’s not get too ahead of ourselves just yet.
More on ESNY:
- Should the Giants have kept Tom Coughlin? Mike Francesa weighs in
- Knicks cannot make Donovan Mitchell another Carmelo Anthony
- The Yankees are on the verge of blowing yet another opportunity
- Stephen A. Smith says Knicks’ ‘soft’ Leon Rose is ‘scared’ of media
• Mike Francesa has well-timed thoughts on ‘guy talk’ vs. ‘sports talk’
• Alex Rodriguez’s NBA ownership journey may have hit choppy waters
• MLB analyst says Yankees must change top prospect’s position ASAP
• Giants won’t cut Kenny Golladay. But they probably want to