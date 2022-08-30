Timmy Trumpet is in attendance at Citi Field for Tuesday night’s matchup between the Mets and Dodgers. The musical artist, who collaborated with Dutch DJ Blasterjaxx on the song “Narco” (Edwin Diaz’s infamous entrance song), is set to perform the catchy tune if Diaz enters Tuesday’s game.

It will be a sight to see if manager Buck Showalter sends his All-Star reliever out to the mound, and the musical artist and closing pitcher were actually able to link up prior to the ballgame.

Diaz, with Trumpet right beside him, told reporters he hopes Trumpet can return to Queens on Wednesday if he isn’t asked to pitch Tuesday. It’s unclear if that would occur, however.

Diaz’s top goal, if called upon, will be to close out the almighty Dodgers, who have an MLB-best 89-38 record. But the performance by Trumpet is likely what fans are waiting for the most. The scene would birth an incredible atmosphere that has Queens shaking.

The Mets’ September schedule can be described as a “cakewalk,” with series against the Nationals, Pirates (twice), Marlins (twice), Cubs, and Athletics. But this important three-game stretch against the Dodgers comes first. It’ll be one of the more crucial series of the year given the current status of the NL East division (the Mets are up by only 3.0 games over the Braves). The series could also be a preview of the National League Championship Series, but let’s not get too ahead of ourselves just yet.

