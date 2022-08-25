It’s a good time to be a Mets fan. This opportunistic lineup and star-studded rotation have the squad atop the National League East in what’s been one of the better seasons in franchise history thus far.

But next Tuesday, we could be seeing the absolute best thing to happen to the Mets this year.

Timmy Trumpet is set to perform “Narco” at Citi Field if closer Edwin Diaz enters the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Australian musician and DJ collaborated with Dutch DJ Blasterjaxx on the song, which has become an absolute sensation thanks to Diaz and his mesmerizing entrance. Diaz’s stellar season (he was an All-Star last month) has also helped boost the song’s popularity.

Good stuff: Timmy Trumpet will be at Citi Field on Tuesday, Mets announce. If Edwin Diaz enters that game against the Dodgers, Timmy Trumpet will perform “Narco” live as Diaz comes out of the bullpen. — Deesha (@DeeshaThosar) August 24, 2022

If Diaz has a save situation against the Dodgers Tuesday, manager Buck Showalter will likely be sending him to the mound late in the game. Los Angeles (which owns the best record in baseball) is an opponent you save your best bullpen arm for.

All Mets fans can do now is hope it comes to fruition. A Diaz save and huge victory following a live performance of “Narco” would be one of the top highlights of a season that’s been full of them. Especially when the win would be over the Dodgers during such a pinnacle part of the 2022 campaign.

Or else, this would be a major disappointment for the Queens faithful.

