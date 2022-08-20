The big day has arrived, and the FanDuel NY promo code for UFC 278 will add to the excitement. It will slam down a hefty $1,000 no-sweat bet on any fight, making it one of the bests ways to bet UFC 278 in New York.

After the FanDuel NY promo code has been activated, you get the $1,000 no-sweat bet. In other words, you get a refund if you lose, so you have big-time action with no worries.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, NJ, PA, CT, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

NO-SWEAT FIRST BET BET NOW

There will be sparks flying at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City tonight. The fight that everyone is talking about is the welterweight championship battle between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards.

Prior to that one, #6 Paulo Costa will take on Luke Rockhold in a middleweight bout. You can use the no-sweat bet on one of these fights or any other UFC 278 matchup.

Click here to lock in the FanDuel NY promo code for new players that will provide a $1,000 no-sweat initial bet. In addition to the NY sports betting market, this offer is live in NJ, PA, CT, IL, IA, MI, WY, AZ, LA, TN, and WV.

FanDuel NY Promo Code for UFC 278

This has been one of the more hyped UFC events in recent memory, and new players will be able to jump into the mix this weekend with one of the best overall NY sports betting apps by going all-in with almost no risk. Take two shots at a winner on Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards or any other fight on the card.

Meanwhile, those who wish to bet on events outside of UFC are free to do so.

FanDuel NY Promo Code Overview

Let’s look at this no-sweat bet promotion. First, we are focusing on UFC 278 because these events do not come along every day. However, under the terms of this promotion, you can bet any listed sporting event. If you win, the cash winnings will be deposited into your account. That’s the goal, but all is not lost if you fall short. You will get a refund in bonus betting credit.

Secondly, there is the bet increment. This promotion opens a window of opportunity. A player can step out with a larger than usual bet because of the refund factor. You take maximum advantage of this opening if you go for the entire $1,000. At the same time, if this is out of your comfort zone, you can bet a lesser amount. As long as the wager does not exceed $1,000, it will be fully insured.

Activate the FanDuel NY Promo Code For the No-Sweat Bet

1.) Above all, click one of our promotion activation links to trigger the code. When you arrive on the landing page, you will be eligible for the $1,000 no-sweat bet.

2.) After that, follow the instructions to establish your account.

3.) Thirdly, make a deposit so you can place your insured wager.

4.) Then, take out your phone and download the app so you can bet when you are away from a computer.

5.) In conclusion, make a bet in any market up to $1,000, and it will be a no-sweat wager.

Click right here to use the FanDuel NY promo code for the no-sweat bet.