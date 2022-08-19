Figuring out how to bet UFC 278 in NY might seem like a daunting task for new bettors, but it couldn’t be easier. New York sportsbooks are giving away tons of boosts and bonuses ahead of one of the biggest pay-per-view events of the year. Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards highlight the main event, but there are big matchups all the way down to the early prelims.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS BET $5, GET $200!

FOOTBALL BONUS! BET NOW

New players can check out the best ways to bet UFC 278 in NY below. This is a comprehensive list of the best sportsbook bonuses, boosts, and risk-free bets on the market.

How to Bet UFC 278 in NY

New York is in its first full year of sports betting and it’s safe to say that this UFC 278 pay-per-view is one of the biggest events of the year. New Yorkers who have yet to sign up with the biggest sportsbooks can still lock in massive boosts and bonuses ahead of the fights. It’s only a matter of time before Usman and Edwards meet in the octagon. Until then, these bonuses are on the table for new players.

DraftKings Sportsbook Offers $200 Instant Bonus

There is one instant bonus on the market for UFC 278 and it can be found at DraftKings Sportsbook. New players who sign up and place a $5 wager on any fighter to win will automatically receive $200 in bonus cash. That’s not a typo. A $5 wager is all that’s required to grab this offer. Once that bet is placed, New Yorkers will have $200 in free bets to use on other fights at UFC 278, NFL preseason, MLB and more.

Click here to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook and bet $5 on any UFC 278 to win $200 in bonus cash instantly.

Bet $1,500 Risk-Free With Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars Sportsbook States: NY, NJ, AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NV, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ESNYXL15 SIGNUP BONUS $1,500!

RISK-FREE BET BET NOW

This $1,500 risk-free bet carries the most potential of any current promo on the market. Instead of taking a chance on that first bet, secure up to $1,500 in first-bet insurance through Caesars Sportsbook. Sign up and place a bet on any market at UFC 278. If it wins, take home cold, hard cash. However, if that bet loses new players will receive a free bet equaling the amount lost. Essentially, this boils down to a second chance for New Yorkers. Who doesn’t love a second chance?

Click here and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code ESNYXL15 to grab a $1,500 risk-free bet to use on UFC 278 this weekend.

PointsBet Sportsbook Provides 5 Separate Risk-Free Bets

PointsBet Sportsbook 5 RISK-FREE BETSI GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS 5 x $100

RISK-FREE BETS BET NOW

PointsBet Sportsbook is taking the typical risk-free offer and flipping it on its head. Instead of loading up on one massive risk-free bet, they are spreading it out. New players who sign up to bet on UFC 278 in New York can place five separate $100 risk-free bets. This provides a certain level of flexibility for New Yorkers. In fact, with five fights on the main card at UFC 278, new users could place a $100 risk-free bet on each fight.

PointsBet NY promo code ESNYXL500 will unlock five $100 risk-free bets this weekend. Click this link to lock in this offer.

FanDuel Sportsbook: Grab This $1,000 No-Sweat First Bet

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, NJ, PA, CT, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

NO-SWEAT FIRST BET BET NOW

FanDuel Sportsbook is giving New Yorkers the chance to hit the ground running with a $1,000 no-sweat first bet. The “no-sweat” nature of this offer is rooted in the fact that any losses will be offset with free bets. Instead of signing up and placing a wager on UFC 278 with no backing, grab this FanDuel promo for piece of mind ahead of the fights.

New players who sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook can grab a $1,000 no-sweat first bet to use on any fight at UFC 278 on Saturday night. Click here to get started.