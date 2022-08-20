The Caesars Sportsbook promo code for UFC 278 unlocks a huge $1,500 risk-free first bet for Kamaru Usman-Leon Edwards or any other fight on a strong card.

Caesars Sportsbook States: NY, NJ, AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NV, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ESNYXL15 SIGNUP BONUS $1,500!

RISK-FREE BET BET NOW

Caesars Sportsbook promo code ESNYXL15 activates a fully-insured $1,500 initial wager valid on UFC 278, or any sport with any bet type. You can acquire this unmatched bonus in minutes through any link on this page.

With UFC 278, NFL preseason, MLB, soccer, and more filling this weekend’s calendar, this promotion lands at an ideal time. In fact, it stands up as one of the best ways to bet UFC 278 in New York.

Registrants can spend their no-risk bet on any part of those sports, as well as the golf, NASCAR, and tennis taking place. With no limitations regarding wager type, you truly have the freedom to turn this bet into a major windfall.

Click here to enjoy an unrestricted, zero-risk $1,500 first bet via Caesars Sportsbook promo code ESNYXL15.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Promises Worry-Free $1,500 Bet

Caesars Sportsbook’s current promotion is wildly popular right now because it is incredible well-rounded. This sign-up bonus promises a no-risk $1,500 first wager for those using Caesars Sportsbook promo code ESNYXL15 at registration.

No other sportsbook touches that level of pick protection. Additionally, this bonus gives users the freedom to place any wager type in any sport, providing unparalleled player control.

In other words, every sport on this weekend’s busy slate is on the table with this promotion. From UFC 278 to the NFL preseason to world soccer to MLB, anything works. In fact, you could even use your protected play on upcoming golf, NASCAR, or tennis, if you wish. Furthermore, you have the ability to pick any wager type, as well. For example, you could cook up a parlay, moneyline wager, game player/prop bet, or total with zero issues.

If your selection loses, Caesars Sportsbook reimburses the loss with up to $1,500 in bonus money. If you win your first pick, your profits arrive as cash, giving you the freedom to withdraw it immediately if you wish.

Correctly Employ Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code to Activate Protected $1,500 Pick

The sign-up and acquisition processes for this promotion were made quite simple by the sportsbook. Caesars streamlined everything so you could have the risk-free wager in your possession in just minutes. To clarify the simplicity of it all, we organized a brief walkthrough for the worry-free wager’s acquisition below:

Firstly, click here or any link on this page and input Caesars Sportsbook promo code ESNYXL15 when prompted.

or any link on this page and input Caesars Sportsbook promo code when prompted. Secondly, fully register your new account, filling in any required data fields.

Thirdly, deposit enough money into your account to cover your intended first wager.

Lastly, place any wager you wish, which Caesars insures up to $1,500.

Eligible residents of Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia can enjoy this impressive promotion.

Exciting NFL Player Futures Currently Available in Caesars App

Caesars Sportsbook promo code BLEACHERXL15 gets your foot in the door at an industry leader with an impressive first bet. What you do with that bet and the potential money it earns you are fully up to you.

Caesars offers countless ways to play, boasting numerous wagering options and sports. In fact, Caesars also has an online casino that patrons in many states can enjoy. On the sports betting front, many bettors are excited for the start of the college football and NFL regular seasons. Most people consider that time of year the most fun for sports betting. To help you get excited yourself, we put together some unique NFL player futures bets currently available on the Cesars app:

Most regular season passing yards – Justin Herbert (+700).

Most regular season rushing yards – Nick Chubb (+850).

Most regular season rushing touchdowns – Dalvin Cook (+1000).

Most regular season receiving yards – Cooper Kupp (+800).

Most regular season receiving touchdowns – Davante Adams (+1000).

Defensive Player of the Year award winner – Micah Parsons (+1000).

Offensive Rookie of the Year award winner – Breece Hall (+900).

Click here to enjoy an unrestricted, zero-risk $1,500 first bet via Caesars Sportsbook promo code BLEACHERXL15.