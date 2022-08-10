Here are a couple of Nets drama quick-hitters to add to Tuesday’s Nets drama roundup:

Kyrie Irving doesn’t hate Sean Marks and Steve Nash. The Post reported earlier this week the mercurial point guard held animosity toward the general manager and head coach.

Not the case, says Shetallia Riley Irving, his agent/stepmother.

“I am not sure where this narrative is coming from but Kyrie does not hate Steve nor Sean. That’s not a part of his being nor how he represents himself in the world. He’s about peace, love and acceptance,” she told The Post.

OK. But does he agree with Kevin Durant that they should be fired? She declined comment on that question. Which is a curious was to foster peace, no?

Kevin Durant may blame Joseph Tsai for getting vaccinated. How did a simple shot wreak so much havoc on a professional basketball team?

From The Post:

Another possible reason Durant is upset is there are rumors that last summer he did not want to be vaccinated.

Tsai, as The Post reported exclusively, did not lobby then-Mayor Bill de Blasio to allow unvaccinated players living outside New York City to play home games when there was word his vaccination policy would change to include them.

On Feb. 8 Tsai with the Nets mired in a losing streak hired a lobbyist to persuade new Mayor Eric Adams to change the mandate so unvaccinated Kyrie Irving could play home games. Adams while other vaccine mandates were relaxed did not relent until March 24 taking longer than many expected.

That might have led to some disappointment that Tsai did not do more, the source said.

If true, that is ridiculous. If Durant was so opposed to being vaccinated, he should have joined profile-in-courage Irving and sacrificed the paychecks. Man, is this guy torching his reputation.

