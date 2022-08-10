We wrote Tuesday about how former Mets right-hander Nelson Figueroa unexpectedly came out of retirement to start the first game of an impromptu doubleheader for the Staten Island FerryHawks.
The 48-year-old did not get the win in his first professional outing in eight years. But he certainly did his job.
In case you missed it: Figueroa — a Brooklyn native who also worked as an SNY analyst — is in his first year as the FerryHawks’ pitching coach. The independent Atlantic League sprung a surprise twin bill on the team when it pulled into Gastonia, North Carolina, for a road series with the league-leading Honey Hunters. Staten Island needed an emergency arm. And Figueroa — who last pitched in the big leagues in 2011 and last pitched professionally in Taiwan in 2014 — stepped up.
He tossed a complete game (albeit a seven-inning one) on well over 100 pitches. He gave up 10 runs (eight earned) on 10 hits with four strikeouts in the 10-5 loss to the Honey Hunters. He also hit for himself and went 0-for-3. The FerryHawks still lost the second game of the doubleheader, though. So the rested pitching staff did not pay immediate dividends.
- CAESARS SPORTSBOOK
FREE $1,500 BONUS
- DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK
FREE $1,050 BONUS
- FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK
FREE $1,000 BET
- BETMGM SPORTSBOOK
FREE $1,000 BET
- BARSTOOL SPORTSBOOK
FREE $1,000 BET
Former Mets star Edgardo Alfonzo is the FerryHawks’ manager. Former Amazins second baseman Dilson Herrera is also on the roster. As is Kelcie Whitmore, a two-way player and the first woman to play in the Atlantic League.
MORE ON ESNY:
• Keith Hernandez pisses off city of Philadelphia while calling Mets-Reds
• Joe Benigno returning to WFAN in part-time role
• This tweet about Bobby Bonilla’s Mets deferment contract auction is stellar
• Andrew Benintendi’s vaccination status could still be Yankees headache
• Jets’ Sauce Gardner has upgraded his blinged-out sauce bottle
• Rob Manfred, MLB should stop letting Pete Rose slink back into proper society
• Will Yankees retire Alex Rodriguez’s number? Mike Francesa weighs in
James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]