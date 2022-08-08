We’ll cut to the chase.

The Mets we saw this weekend can win the World Series. Will win the World Series.

We’ll call our shot now. If Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer stay healthy, there will be an Amazin’ parade down the Canyon of Heroes a few weeks before Thanksgiving. The game evolves, but the same truth remains unchanged. Pitching is the silver bullet. This duo may only be together for a few months, but that will be enough. We saw first-hand how Randy Johnson and Curt Schilling dragged the Diamondbacks to a championship 21 years ago.

History can and will repeat itself if deGrom and Scherzer are at their best. Which is what they delivered during this triumphant weekend at Citi Field, four wins in five games against the Braves.

The NLDS dry run went perfectly. Buck Showalter was masterful on Thursday, asking Edwin Diaz to get six outs. The Mets showed grit on Friday, battling back after Taijuan Walker’s meltdown. The critical swing game win to start Saturday’s doubleheader.

And then the aces, back-to-back. Scherzer, then deGrom. As they will be in October.

That should be about it for the Braves. The reigning world champions are now seven games back of the NL East lead in the loss column. Their concern now should be holding off the charging Phillies for the first wild card spot. For the Mets, it’s keeping pace and preparing to pounce if the Dodgers falter atop the league. And if they don’t, no great worry. They know they can win at Dodger Stadium.

The Mets checked all the other boxes beyond deGrom and Scherzer this weekend. Showalter gives them an edge in the dugout. They have the closer, and the bullpen should be good enough. It could be better than that once Tylor McGill is settled in.

Tyler Naquin and budding New York immortal Daniel Vogelbach are already providing the pop that has been needed besides MVP candidate Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor. The lineup continues to grind and produce runs. They win at home, they win on the road. They take a punch, they fight. The Mets are going to win it all if the horses are there. And right now, they are.

