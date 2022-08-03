Admire the majesty of Daniel Vogelbach’s grand slam for Mets (VIDEO)

💥 GRAND SLAM DANIEL VOGELBACH! 💥 pic.twitter.com/Qi5noABT6r
— SNY (@SNYtv) August 3, 2022
Daniel Vogelbach. True Met moment!
What a thing of beauty. It’s not Bartolo Colon, but it’s the next-best thing. If the Mets win the World Series this year, Vogelbach is going to be an immortal in this town.
