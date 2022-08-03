Home NYC Teams New York Mets

Admire the majesty of Daniel Vogelbach’s grand slam for Mets (VIDEO)

By
James Kratch
-

Daniel Vogelbach. True Met moment!

What a thing of beauty. It’s not Bartolo Colon, but it’s the next-best thing. If the Mets win the World Series this year, Vogelbach is going to be an immortal in this town.

James Kratch
James Kratch is the managing editor of ESNY. He previously worked as a Rutgers and Giants (and Mike Francesa) beat reporter for NJ Advance Media.

