New York online sports betting continues its weekly handle total dip, reporting the lowest amount ever bet since the state’s online sports betting program launched.

The New York State Gaming Commission reported just $149,716,522 in online sports bets for the week ending July 24, its lowest weekly total ever. It declined by nearly $34 million from the week of July 17, which had been the previous low.

It’s the fifth consecutive week online sports betting handle has declined in the state.

However, the state did see a rebound in its gross gaming revenue figures, reporting $12.3 million for the week, an increase of more than $6 million from the week of July 17.

Despite the low handle totals, late summer is historically a low point in the sports betting landscape. Expect the numbers in the state to skyrocket when college football and the NFL kicks off their seasons.

FanDuel remains atop NY online sports betting

The New York State Gaming Commission released handle and revenue reports for Caesars Sportsbook NY, DraftKings Sportsbook NY, FanDuel NY, BetMGM, WynnBET NY, PointsBet NY, Bally Bet NY, and BetRivers NY for the week ending July 24.

Here are the handles for the nine sportsbooks for the week.

FanDuel : $67,282,970

: $67,282,970 DraftKings : $38,178,601

: $38,178,601 Caesars : $20,387,153

: $20,387,153 BetMGM : $15,747,566

: $15,747,566 BetRivers : $3,590,542

: $3,590,542 PointsBet : $2,282,008

: $2,282,008 WynnBET : $1,131,807

: $1,131,807 Resorts World : $991,052

: $991,052 Bally Bet: $124,825

Here are the total handles for the nine sportsbooks since the Jan. 8 launch. FanDuel is the only operator in the state to eclipse $3 billion in total handle so far. DraftKings just recently eclipsed the $2 billion handle mark.

FanDuel : $3,651,449,789

: $3,651,449,789 DraftKings : $2,260,168,338

: $2,260,168,338 Caesars : $1,882,217,174

: $1,882,217,174 BetMGM : $823,223,315

: $823,223,315 PointsBet : $251,249,035

: $251,249,035 BetRivers : $222,501,347

: $222,501,347 WynnBET : $45,401,072

: $45,401,072 Resorts World : $27,771,138

: $27,771,138 Bally Bet: $436,204

NY Sports Betting Revenues

For the week of July 24, the nine sportsbooks reported a total of $12,302,152 in gross gaming revenue.

At New York’s 51% online sports betting tax rate, this resulted in $6.49 million in tax revenue.

Here are the total gross gaming revenues for the week:

FanDuel : $4,480,761

: $4,480,761 DraftKings: $3,595,500

$3,595,500 Caesars: $2,219,462

$2,219,462 BetMGM : $1,375,803

: $1,375,803 PointsBet : $305,517

: $305,517 BetRivers : $155,316

Resorts World : $76,431

: $76,431 WynnBET : $61,311

: $61,311 Bally Bet: $32,050

From Jan. 8 to July 24, the total gross gaming revenues in New York have been reported at $658,444,577, a total of more than $335.8 million in taxes for the state.

Here are the total gross gaming revenues since the Jan. 8 launch: