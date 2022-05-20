That Joey Gallo “hot streak” appears to have subsided.

The embattled Yankees outfielder has been more productive — he’s hitting a robust .209 in his last 15 games. But he just went 0-for-13 with a walk and eight strikeouts during a just-completed four game series at the Orioles. It’s an output that again begs the question: How much longer can they keep running this guy out there?

It may not be much longer, according to a National League executive surveyed by MLB.com.

“There’s some Sonny Gray feel to that one,” the executive. “[Gallo has] been a little better lately. If he continues to struggle it wouldn’t surprise me to see them try to flip him.”

The speculation is no surprise. The Yankees reportedly discussed a deal with the Padres during spring training, and there have been subsequent whiffs of trade buzz since. The Gray comparisons were also inevitable, given he was another All-Star from the American League West who flopped in New York. But there is a big difference between the two situations.

Gray’s issue was location. He wasn’t equipped to handle New York. But he had done enough in Oakland to give small- and medium-market teams reason to believe he would regain his form with a change of scenery. And when general manager Brian Cashman finally decided to cut his losses, Gray was traded to Cincinnati and made the All-Star Game in his first season with the Reds. He is now with the Twins.

Gallo’s plight is another beast. Sure, a new city could help him. But it’s not like his uppercut swing and inability to consistently put the ball in play is going to be cured by changing jobs. He is what he is. Even if the Yankees eat most of his salary, will any other club — even a cellar dweller like the Reds — want him in their everyday lineup? That’s debatable.

